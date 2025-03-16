Gloria Camila, José Ortega Cano's Daughter, Sets Off All the Alarms: 'Doesn't Want...'

Gloria Camila Ortega is at the center of controversy. The daughter of José Ortega Cano doesn't trust her new friend, Álvaro García. This was revealed by Leticia Requejo on TardeAR, and as confirmed by the program, Gloria Camila: "She doesn't want labels in her new relationship."

The collaborator explained that the young woman is full of doubts after learning the information revealed on Wednesday in the program. Apparently, Álvaro García might have been unfaithful to her. The program's team managed to speak with Raquel, the girl the singer was seeing.

| Instagram, @gloriacamilaortega

Her testimony has shaken the relationship. Gloria Camila has entered a spiral of uncertainty. She no longer knows what to think.

Gloria Camila, Daughter of José Ortega Cano, Doesn't Trust Her New Friend

According to Leticia Requejo, after the interview with Raquel, nerves have surfaced. Both in Gloria Camila and Álvaro, and the young woman is seeking answers. A friend of hers contacted Raquel to know all the details, especially the dates, and something doesn't add up.

The key is on January 25. That was the last time Raquel and Álvaro saw each other in Las Palmas, but at that time Gloria Camila was already in his life. This has made Ortega Cano's daughter distrustful.

| Telecinco

Álvaro García denies having been intimate with Raquel that day, but Leticia Requejo assures that there is evidence. Screenshots of conversations, clear answers to all questions. Gloria has received information she previously didn't know: Her boyfriend might have been playing both sides.

The evidence seems compelling, there are messages from that night that would prove what happened. One of them, sent at 8:29 p.m., would be key: "See you right now," wrote Álvaro García. Shortly after, he blocked Raquel everywhere, but the information was already out.

Gloria Camila Doesn't Want Labels in Her New Relationship

The situation has become unsustainable. Paloma Barrientos has spoken with Gloria Camila and made it clear: "She is single, she doesn't want to be labeled."

| Europa Press

Gloria has made a firm decision, she doesn't want more doubts or betrayals. That's why Gloria has decided to say that she doesn't want anyone to take it as a formal relationship because they are getting to know each other little by little.

This scandal continues to generate reactions. Will there be a response from Álvaro García? Will he give his version of events? For now, Gloria Camila Ortega is clear: she doesn't want it to be said that she has a new boyfriend.