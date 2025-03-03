The News That Has Left Ana Rosa Quintana Completely Speechless on 'el Programa De Ar'

Ana Rosa Quintana was left speechless by the unexpected news shared with her by José Luis Martínez-Almeida on El Programa de AR. This information is directly related to the child he is expecting with Teresa Urquijo.

It was on January 25 when the mayor of Madrid took to social media to announce his wife's pregnancy: "Soon there will be three of us in the family." However, it wasn't until weeks later that the politician spoke to the media.

"Thank you all very much. The truth is that we are very happy, everything is going very well. Teresa is in perfect condition," Almeida said with emotion during his appearance at the presentation of the San Isidro 2025 Fair poster.

Since then, few details have emerged on the matter. So much so that only on one occasion did the politician assure that "it's a boy," but that he "wanted a girl." Now this situation has completely changed, and it has done so on the set of El Programa de AR.

This morning, José Luis Martínez-Almeida sat down with Ana Rosa Quintana to talk, among other things, about various topics related to the current affairs of our country.

However, what has attracted the most attention during his intervention were his statements about Teresa Urquijo's pregnancy. In particular, the name he wants to give his first child, a detail that left the television presenter speechless.

After discussing various topics related to the politics of our country with Ana Rosa Quintana, José Luis Martínez-Almeida left Telecinco's audience speechless. And all by revealing the name he has chosen for his baby, even though Teresa Urquijo is not on board.

Initially, the mayor of Madrid assured that they have not yet agreed on this important matter. However, he already has a very clear idea of what he would like.

"We don't have the name yet... But from time to time I call him Juliancito," the politician assured with a laugh and under the watchful eye of Ana Rosa Quintana. At this moment, visibly surprised, the presenter asked him why he chose this name.

However, what she least expected was the response she received from her guest. "Because of 'the spider,' Julián Álvarez, and the excitement Julián Álvarez has brought us Atlético fans," Almeida assured, considering himself a staunch fan of that soccer team.

As expected, this response left Ana Rosa Quintana completely speechless. So much so that she did not hesitate to react very surprised to Almeida's confession.

"I didn't imagine that when thinking about your first child's name you were thinking about Atlético. I was thinking about the family, the grandfather..." were the only words the presenter of El Programa de AR managed to utter.

At this moment, José Luis Martínez-Almeida wanted to clarify that it is only what he would like, but that ultimately it will be his wife who makes the final decision. "Well, but she's going to say it, right?[...]The mother is a Madrid fan. I'm going to have a very hard time," he added with a laugh.