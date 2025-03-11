Europe Is Speechless: They Confirm the Worst About Prince Alexander of Prussia

Not even five years have passed since their lavish wedding, but the marriage has come to an end. Prince Alexander of Prussia and photographer Antalya Nall-Cain have decided to separate, and Europe is speechless. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, she made the decision after facing irreconcilable issues.

The bad news has caused a great stir in European aristocracy. Antalya tried to save the relationship but ultimately chose to walk away. Close sources claim that the photographer was deeply unhappy.

| Instagram, @coutureandroyals

Alexander and Antalya married in November 2020. The ceremony took place at St. John's Church in Lemsford, United Kingdom. Despite the pandemic, they managed to celebrate a wedding full of romance.

The bride's dress was one of the main highlights. Antalya wore an elegant ruffled design joined by a matching bolero. Additionally, she wore the Brockett tiara, a family jewel with great historical value.

This tiara was worn by Antalya's great-grandmother, the second Baroness Brocket. It is crafted with diamonds and features intricate floral motifs. The choice of accessory further enhanced the elegance of the event.

Alexander of Prussia belongs to one of Europe's most iconic dynasties. He is the son of Prince Wilhelm Andreas and Alexandra Blahova. His lineage includes Queen Victoria and the Guinness family.

The Story of Alexander of Prussia

The prince has a sister, Tatiana, who has developed her career in architecture. Since 2014, she has been married to writer Philip Womack. The couple has a son named Arthur.

Before his marriage to Antalya, Alexander had a relationship with soul singer Mica. Their romance drew attention due to the age difference. Mica was thirteen years older than him, but they claimed that the mental connection was the most important thing.

Despite their apparent complicity, the relationship ended in 2016. A few months later, the prince met Antalya. Their love story quickly progressed to the altar.

| Instagram, @coutureandroyals

Antalya comes from an aristocratic family with a unique history. She is the daughter of Charles Nall-Cain, third Baron of Brocket. Her mother is Isabel María Lorenzo, a former model of Spanish origin.

The Life of Antalya Nall-Cain

Antalya's childhood was marked by her parents' divorce. The separation occurred in 1994 when she was just five years old. Her father remarried and had two more children, Alexander and William.

Born in November 1987 in London, her full name is Natalya Stephanie Lauren Nall-Cain. From a young age, she developed her passion for photography. Her career has been recognized in various creative fields.

Antalya's father, Lord Brocket, was involved in a financial scandal. In the 1990s, he served a sentence for insurance fraud. The case had a significant impact on the British press.

During his time in prison, Lord Brocket made a drastic decision. He sold the family estate, Brocket Hall, under a long-term lease agreement. The property was leased to the CCA (Club Corporation of Asia) for at least 60 years.

Brocket Hall, which was once the residence of Lord Melbourne, changed its use. Currently, the estate is an exclusive top-level hotel and conference center. The transformation of the place marked a turning point in the family's history.

The separation between Alexander and Antalya has caused multiple reactions. Some point out that the differences between them were evident for some time. Others believe that the breakup has been an unexpected blow to European royalty.