New Statement From Lidia Torrent About Her Breakup With Jaime Astrain: 'I Am…'

Just a few hours after confirming her breakup with Jaime Astrain, Lidia Torrent has returned to her social media with a new statement. Additionally, the television presenter has broken her silence to the media to talk about this difficult moment in her life: "I'm not one to say these things."

After several weeks of speculation, this Sunday, March 9, the program Fiesta confirmed the definitive breakup of this media couple. A separation that has occurred after six years together and a daughter in common.

| Europa Press

A piece of news that, as expected, hasn't sat well with Lidia Torrent, proof of which is the statement she issued this Monday through Instagram. In it, the influencer hasn't hesitated to ask for respect for both herself and Jaime Astrain:

"A few weeks ago I publicly acknowledged that my relationship was going through a rough patch and also asked for some privacy to manage the relationship internally."

| Instagram, @lidiatorrentanca

Additionally, Lidia Torrent has taken the opportunity to talk about the information given in Fiesta and to question the lack of "care" she has received from Mediaset España.

"It turns out that yesterday, on a program of what was my home for almost 10 years, they gave quite significant information, without verifying and without talking to the people involved.[...]I think it's not right to do that," the young woman assured afterward.

Very upset by the lack of "care" she has perceived from this audiovisual company, Lidia Torrent has wanted to put an end to this topic once and for all. So much so that, far from confirming her definitive breakup with Jaime Astrain, she has hinted that she plans to keep fighting for her family:

"I never hide... If I have to say something, I will, but I think I can reserve a small part to fight for my family without having to give explanations day by day."

| Europa Press

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, hours after issuing this revealing statement, Lidia Torrent reappeared at the fashion show of Fabio Encinar's new collection. An event held at a hotel located in the center of Madrid.

As expected, a team from Europa Press didn't miss the opportunity to approach her and ask about her well-known breakup with Jaime Astrain. At that moment, Lidia broke her silence again:

"I really appreciate the interest, you're familiar faces, it's mutual affection and respect, but I'm not one to say these things. I've opened up as much as I needed to today on social media, and I would greatly appreciate it if you understood. I thank you again for being here and for your interest, truly."

Meanwhile, although she has avoided giving explanations about Jaime Astrain, Lidia Torrent has hinted that she has hopes of continuing her relationship. "Everything is fine, really, thank you very much," the influencer concluded.