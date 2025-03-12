Nobody Expected What Alessandro Lequio Has Revealed About Montoya: 'The Tears...'

José Carlos Montoya, who was a contestant on La isla de las tentaciones, debuted last Sunday as a participant in Supervivientes. The Sevillian jumped from the helicopter, not without first having a tender moment where he showed his emotions. Hours later, it was Alessandro Lequio who noticed that detail: "Yesterday's tears from Montoya made me feel tenderness," highlighted the aristocrat.

Ana Obregón's ex also confirmed whether he thinks Mediaset's decision to include the Andalusian is appropriate. "For the first time, I saw him truly, he is super grateful to be here in this contest," Lequio made clear.

| Mediaset

It was just at the moment before jumping when Montoya broke down live. "In such a short time, with all the things you've experienced, what's going through your mind right now?" Sandra Barneda wanted to know. Then Montoya, more sincere than ever, admitted feeling very proud of the support he has received from people.

Alessandro Lequio Clarifies Whether He Thinks Montoya's Signing for Supervivientes Is Appropriate

Even so, he revealed that it hasn't been easy for him: "I want them to understand that I've had a very hard time," he assured. After a few moments of emotion, the new contestant of Supervivientes dedicated his jump to his family.

"Montoya, please, jump now," the reality show's host asked him. Then, Montoya bathed for the first time in Honduran waters, thus beginning his experience in the contest.

| Mediaset

Alessandro Lequio's words about the images broadcast of Montoya show that the collaborator applauds the presence of the participant from the eighth edition of La isla de las tentaciones. A feeling that coincided with the opinion that the rest of the talk show colleagues subsequently provided.

It was Sandra Aladro who highlighted that, although he seemed nervous when speaking, the Montoya the audience saw last Sunday "was real."

Not All Were Praises for Montoya from Ana Obregón's Ex

She added: "I'm with Alessandro. I think he is grateful for what has happened to him. That he comes from having a very hard time and both things coexist in him: the theater and the feelings," concluded the journalist from Vamos a Ver.

After these initial praises from Alessandro Lequio to the new contestant, the truth is that he later opened up about how he sees Montoya's future in the reality show. "On Tuesday, he's going to get a reality check," the Italian stated, "because he's going to see that there are other people and he's no longer the king of the mambo," he affirmed emphatically.

| Mediaset

Words that have already come true. Now Montoya has ahead of him, among other things, the challenge of sharing the spotlight with the rest of the participants.