New and unexpected blow for Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez: 'It seems to me...'

Anabel Pantoja and her partner David Rodríguez are being investigated as "alleged perpetrators of a child abuse crime" against their daughter Alma. A headline after which Isabel Pantoja's niece quickly reacted with a statement that turned against her a few minutes later. Kiko Matamoros assessed Anabel's decision to publish a video on her Instagram profile: "I find this intervention by Anabel very unfortunate," the collaborator began by saying.

Marta López's husband, who studied Law, listed the reasons why he had reached this conclusion. "It perfectly contradicts the stance they had maintained until now."

Kiko Matamoros condemns Anabel's statement through his social networks

Meanwhile, he explained that, according to him, "the most appropriate thing would have been a press release" by people who could explain "technically the position they are in." The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos described Anabel's decision to now give explanations as a "diatribe." Meanwhile, Matamoros wanted to make it clear that the couple, with their attitude, has shown that "they contradict themselves from start to finish."

Kiko Rivera's cousin began by acknowledging that it was not pleasant for her to have to make the video. According to her, it seemed as if she had to justify something that, in reality, hasn't happened.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

"I was offered to make a statement through my lawyer, my representative, but I said no," Anabel defended. A stance that Matamoros harshly criticized, for whom it would have been best if someone specialized clarified it with the necessary technicalities.

Anabel's legal team confirms that "nothing has happened"

The truth is that a day after this information broke and Anabel's justifications, Isabel Pantoja's niece's legal team finally spoke. Lawyers Mercedes Ruiz-Rico and Irene Sorribas were adamant in stating that, despite everything published in the media, "the reality is that nothing has happened."

Subsequently, the aforementioned lawyers explained why the judge called the collaborator and the physiotherapist to testify. "A protocol has been opened, as it must be, because these are procedures that are set for the defense of the minor." A protocol that involves the declaration of the baby's parents, "but in no case is there any suspicion of any type of child abuse or anything similar."

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Meanwhile, little Alma remained hospitalized at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria, Anabel Pantoja and her partner were summoned to testify on January 22. Initially, it was speculated that the television collaborator might have taken legal action against some media outlet. Finally, it has been clarified that the reason was quite different.



