Neither Barcelona Nor Miami: Gerard Piqué Packs His Bags After Shakira's Latest News

Colombian singer Shakira has been urgently admitted to a hospital in the middle of her Las mujeres ya no lloran tour, which has led to the cancellation of her concert in Lima. The artist has informed her followers through a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

In her words, Shakira has lamented the situation and explained that she is suffering from an abdominal issue about which she has not provided further details. After this latest news, the singer's fans have received a cold shower. Additionally, many have expressed concern for her condition.

"The doctors have told me that I'm not in a condition to perform tonight. I'm very sad not to be able to take the stage today. I was really looking forward to reuniting with my amazing fans in Peru," the singer expressed.

Shakira Urgently Admitted to Hospital

Despite the scare, Shakira is confident she will be discharged today and able to perform at her second scheduled concert at the Estadio Nacional in Lima. The singer has sold out all tickets for both dates in the Peruvian capital.

This way, she has promised her followers that there will be a new date to make up for Sunday's cancellation. The fans, who had eagerly awaited the performance, have shown their support on social media wishing her a speedy recovery.

Gerard Piqué, Away from Barcelona and Miami

The news of Shakira's admission has coincided with a detail that has caught attention on social media. Her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, is in Morocco, specifically in the city of El Yadida.

The former Barça footballer has shared a story on Instagram. Thus, it has been confirmed that he is neither in Barcelona, where he resides with Clara Chía, nor in Miami, where his young children live.

| Instagram, @3gerardpique

Although he has not made any statements about it, the coincidence has sparked speculation among the singer's and the ex-player's followers. For now, Shakira remains focused on her recovery with the intention of not further altering her tour dates.

The singer faces a year full of professional commitments, and this unforeseen event has been a setback in her schedule, although her team is confident she can resume the concerts as soon as possible. Her fans hope she can continue her tour as soon as possible.