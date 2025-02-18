Anabel Pantoja, David Rodríguez and the Problem Nobody Expected: 'It's Very...'

Anabel Pantoja and her partner David Rodríguez face an unexpected situation they didn't imagine when their little Alma was in the hospital. During the time the little one was admitted, there were only displays of affection and support from family and friends, as well as from their followers on social media. However, after it became known that both are being investigated for an alleged crime of mistreatment, everything took a radical turn.

The influencer, aware of the media interest surrounding this information, expressed gratitude for the interest and respect from the media. Even so, Anabel made it clear that her intention is to continue with her life. A desire she herself has expressed on her Instagram profile, where she shares many of her plans with her loyal followers.

The most recent was this past weekend when she went out for some beers on a terrace. Anabel uploaded several images to her wall that have once again put her in the spotlight. Social media quickly filled with negative comments agreeing that this was not the best time to post this type of photos.

Anabel Pantoja Has Gone from Receiving Support to Being the Subject of Countless Criticisms

"She is being investigated and is busy making headlines by posting a photo of the baby bottle next to two beers and Friday night at the town's festivities," wrote one user. "The photo of the bottle with the beers, vulgar and totally unnecessary. It's clear that motherhood hasn't changed her," wrote another.

Many, after learning about the ongoing judicial process, have analyzed the behavior of Anabel and her partner. The fact that the influencer has decided to share moments of her life on social media at her most delicate moment has, among others, these consequences.

Even so, there are those who defend the daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja. Some followers believe that Anabel is free to upload the content she deems appropriate.

Anabel Pantoja Has Complained About the Pressure She Is Being Subjected To

"Was the girl at the party? You just talk to criticize," pointed out an internet user. "Leave people alone, let them do what they want, annoying," argued another defender of the singer's niece.

Since little Alma was discharged, Anabel resumed her activity on Instagram. The Andalusian began sharing images that conveyed that normalcy was gradually returning to her life. A plate of lentils or a breakfast by the sea that both she and her partner missed so much.

However, after the ongoing investigation became known, there are those who don't understand how Pantoja continues with her voluntary exposure on social media. A situation that has nothing to do with the displays of affection and support she received during her daughter's hospitalization days when secrecy was absolute.