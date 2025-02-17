María 'La Jerezana' Sets Things Straight for José María Almoguera: 'Forget Everything'

María 'La Jerezana' became the latest evictee from GH Dúo and had a striking farewell with José María Almoguera. "Forget about everything outside, everything is super good," she told him upon arriving at the set. The Andalusian made things clear to María Teresa Campos's grandson, advising him to continue with his competition.

However, something in her speech didn't quite sit well with the audience who found her somewhat cold with José María. "I'm waiting for you and I'm respecting you, and when you get out, we'll talk," were her last words to Carmen Borrego's son.

María 'La Jerezana' Clears Things Up with José María Almoguera

The latest gala of GH Dúo featured María 'La Jerezana' and José María Almoguera. The Andalusian was evicted by the audience a week ago and yesterday she was able to briefly say farewell to all her fellow contestants. María took the opportunity to send a direct message to each and every one of the inhabitants of Guadalix.

One of them was for José María, with whom María was assertive. The former contestant made things clear about their relationship and advised him to continue with his competition. "Forget about everything outside, everything is super good," she told him live.

After a week outside the GH Dúo house, María has had the chance to catch up and learn more about Almoguera. Since she left the competition, José has wandered around the house sad and discouraged. He has felt the absence of María, with whom he began a romance a few weeks after the reality show started.

For this reason, the former contestant wanted to encourage him to continue with his competition and assure him that everything is fine between them. "I want you to talk about yourself, to enjoy, to laugh, think about yourself, I want you to be well," she told him in her farewell.

"I want to see 'my Jose,' everything is great and you have a lot of people who love you a lot," she concluded, bringing a smile to Almoguera. Although her words were affectionate, there was something in her speech that didn't quite fit due to its lack of romance. In fact, some viewers described María as "dull" and "cold."

Be that as it may, the Andalusian cleared things up with Almoguera, confirming to him that they have a pending conversation when they reunite. For now, María is willing to give the love story with Carmen Borrego's son a chance.

María 'La Jerezana' Bets on José María Almoguera

Last night, Ion Aramendi welcomed María 'La Jerezana' to the GH Dúo set. Her return to normal life is being somewhat complicated, but the Andalusian has decided to take it easy.

Sunday was the first time she saw Carmen Borrego face to face after confirming her relationship with José María. Both confirmed that they had spoken on the phone but hadn't had the chance to meet outside until last night. "María is wonderful," said Terelu's sister, proud of her new daughter-in-law.

María was also delighted with María Teresa's daughter and didn't hesitate to speak openly about the romantic relationship with her son. "I know what's between him and me and he knows it too," she said, confident in her feelings.

This is exactly what she wanted to convey to José María in her farewell, clarifying that everything is fine between them. By telling him that she is waiting and respecting him outside, she confirms her desire to continue their relationship when the competition ends.

Very useful information for Almoguera, for whom, since María left, the reality show has become an uphill battle. We'll see if the Andalusian's words have an effect and Alejandra Rubio's cousin shows himself as he truly is.