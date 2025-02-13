The world of British military aviation has lost one of its most prominent members. Zach Stubbings, who was Prince William's flight instructor, has passed away at the age of 47.

After battling for more than a decade against multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. Exposure to toxic gases from RAF (Royal Air Force) helicopters may have played a significant role in the development of his illness.

A Work-Related Illness

Stubbings, who began his career in the RAF as a winch operator, was exposed for years to the toxic fumes of helicopters. The same ones that William flew during his time in the RAF.

This exposure to gases has been identified as a possible contributing factor to the multiple myeloma that was diagnosed in 2013. Despite his illness, Stubbings continued working in his profession, but his health deteriorated rapidly in recent years.

His death has highlighted the dangers faced by members of the armed forces, especially those who operate military aircraft. Many of his colleagues in the RAF have been diagnosed with rare cancers, such as throat and lung cancer, which are believed to be related to exposure to toxic gases.

The Veterans' Struggle and the Ministry of Defense's reply

Stubbings's death has drawn attention to a broader concern within the RAF. Other veterans and members of the armed forces who have flown the same helicopters have also suffered serious illnesses related to engine fumes. In reply to these concerns, the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense launched an investigation to analyze the emissions from service helicopters and review safety policies.

Their intention is to ensure that military personnel are safe from potential hazards in their workplace. A Ministry spokesperson said they are working to ensure that occupational safety regulations are met. Their goal is to protect the health of their personnel, especially regarding exposure to helicopter gases.

Stubbings's Impact on the Royal Family

Zach Stubbings had a close relationship with Prince William, as he was his flight instructor in the RAF. The prince, like many other members of the royal family, has been involved in supporting veterans' work.

Stubbings, who was an important pillar in William's life, left a legacy in military aviation. His work and dedication were not only essential to the prince but also to many other soldiers who have followed in his footsteps.

The RAF has lost a valuable member, and his death underscores the urgent need to address the risks associated with military work. England mourns the loss of Stubbings and is outraged by the causes of his death.