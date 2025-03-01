Nagore Robles Worries Everyone After Confessing What Has Happened With Carla Flila

Nagore Robles has caused great concern among her followers after announcing an unexpected last-minute update on her social media. The television collaborator shared an impactful message that quickly caused reactions among her fans. Nagore Robles has worried everyone after confessing the great action her girlfriend, Carla Flila, had taken.

Last Tuesday, Nagore uploaded a disturbing image to her Instagram profile. In the photograph, several caterpillars could be seen on the ground, joined by a message that set off all the alarms: “What a scare we had. Nash is fine because Carla saw it very quickly and prevented him from getting close.”

| Instagram, @nagore_robles

Her words made many wonder what had happened exactly. Nagore explained that her dog Nash was about to come into contact with these caterpillars, known to be dangerous for pets. Fortunately, her girlfriend Carla Flila's quick intervention prevented what could have been a serious situation.

Nagore Robles Worries Everyone After Confessing What Happened With Carla Flila

“Be careful,” Nagore added in her message, making it clear that the threat was real and that other pet owners should be vigilant.

The scare was big, but it all ended up being a warning thanks to Carla's quickness. However, Nagore's words did not go unnoticed. Her followers know the unconditional love she feels for Nash and understood the fear she must have felt at that moment.

| Instagram, @nagore_robles

The reactions were quick to arrive. Many of her fans sent her messages of support, sharing their own experiences and thanking her for the warning.

The pine processionary, a type of caterpillar very common in certain times of the year, is highly toxic to dogs. This makes these types of situations especially alarming.

Nagore Robles and Carla Flila Confirm That It Was Just a Small Scare

Fortunately, Nash did not suffer any harm. But this episode has served to remind everyone of the importance of being alert during walks with their pets.

| Europa Press

Nagore, very active on social media, wanted to share her experience so that other owners do not go through a similar scare.

With this message, Nagore Robles and Carla Flila have once again demonstrated how important the small details are when it comes to the well-being of their loved ones. A story that, although it ended well, has left a valuable lesson for all dog lovers.