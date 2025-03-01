Jessica Bueno's New Message About Luitingo: She's Been Honest and Told Everything

Jessica Bueno and Luitingo have ended their relationship after more than a year of dating. The news surprised everyone because nobody expected the couple to make this decision after celebrating their first anniversary and Valentine's Day together. Now, Jessica Bueno has been candid and has sent a new message that hasn't left anyone indifferent.

Amid the avalanche of speculations, both have decided to speak. Luitingo, visibly upset with the criticism, has made it clear that the decision was mutual: "There are no culprits," Luitingo stated. Meanwhile, Jessica Bueno has chosen a different way to express how she feels.

| Mediaset

This Tuesday, February 25, Jessica Bueno shared a reflection on her social media. She didn't do it with her own words but through a horoscope message with which she feels identified.

Jessica Bueno's Message After Her Breakup With Luitingo That Has Ended the Rumors

"Life doesn't always follow your script, but that doesn't mean you're losing. Sometimes, the unexpected is the right path. Don't stress about what you can't change, adapt and let life surprise you," could be read in Jessica's post.

It's not the first time she resorts to this type of message. In the past, after her breakups with Jota Peleteiro and Pablo Marqués, she also used others' reflections to convey her feelings. It's her way of communicating without needing to give direct explanations.

| @jessica_bueno, Instagram

Meanwhile, Luitingo finds solace in music and the support of his parents, Jessica relies on her own. In recent hours, she has been seen on the street and the images speak for themselves.

Her face reflects sadness but also determination. It's not an easy moment, but she knows she has to move forward.

Jessica Bueno's Words After Separating From Luitingo

Additionally, Jessica Bueno has shared another significant phrase. Alluding to a song by Camilo, she wrote: "In another life maybe it would have been possible, but now... We have to move on."

| Mediaset

With these words, she makes it clear that there's no turning back. The story with Luitingo has come to an end and Jessica Bueno prefers to focus on her well-being and that of her children.

With these gestures, Jessica has ended the rumors and has shown that, although she's hurt, she's strong. She knows that life goes on and that the important thing is to adapt to changes. A lesson in resilience that her followers have quickly applauded.