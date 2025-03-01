U-turn Due to What Happened With Álvaro and Alba After 'la Isla De Las Tentaciones'

In an unexpected turn of events, Ni que fuéramos has uncovered the whole truth about Álvaro and Alba's relationship after their time on La Isla de las Tentaciones. Despite the declarations of love they both made on the reality show, the reality outside the program is very different.

A witness has spoken to the program and assured that Álvaro and Alba won't end up together. The reason is simple: they have been seen on the streets of Madrid joined by other people. These revelations completely contradict the image they continue to show on the reality show, where they claim they are in love and will try to overcome the infidelities.

| Canal Quickie

Álvaro surprised in last Monday's episode by giving in to temptation with Érika, his offeror on the island. This betrayal broke Alba live, who, hurt, also decided to let herself go and kissed her offeror, Borja. Since then, everything has been a whirlwind of emotions.

U-turn for What Happened with Álvaro and Alba After La Isla de las Tentaciones

The witness has revealed even more shocking details: "Álvaro and Alba aren't together, but they also haven't continued with their respective temptations. Neither with Borja nor with Érika."

"The most shocking thing is that Álvaro is hooking up with Mayeli, Tadeo's offeror. They went to the same bar in Aranjuez and we know they are together because she has a photo of him on her phone screen. Additionally, they make several trips to Madrid and have been seen eating together," he added.

| Canal Quickie

Meanwhile, Borja, the offeror with whom Alba kissed on the island, isn't with her either. According to the witness, "we know he isn't with Alba because we've received several images of him hooking up with anonymous people at the nightclub." With this information, it is clear that neither Álvaro nor Alba have maintained the relationship after leaving the reality show.

Nobody Expected the Latest News About Álvaro and Alba from La Isla de las Tentaciones

This unexpected turn has left the program's followers speechless, as it was believed until now that the couple would try to rebuild their relationship. However, this evidence confirms that their love hasn't survived the experience of La Isla de las Tentaciones.

| Mediaset

Social media have exploded with comments of surprise and disappointment. Many followers of the couple feel deceived after seeing how Álvaro and Alba continue to proclaim their love on television.

With these revelations, it is clear that the outcome of their story is far from what was expected. It remains to be seen how they handle this situation in the upcoming episodes of the program and if they finally confess the truth in front of the cameras.