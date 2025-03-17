Montoya and Manuel Make a Tough Decision on 'Survivors': 'It's Very Hard'

Montoya and Manuel have made a complicated decision on Supervivientes: to make peace. After the tensions that arose in La isla de las tentaciones, where they were part of a love triangle, it seemed impossible for them to bury the hatchet. "It's very hard," Montoya admitted after acknowledging that he hadn't been up to par with Anita either.

The conversation they had on Supervivientes was intense, full of tears and sincere words. Montoya expressed his pain when recalling the betrayal and how it affected his relationship with Anita, and Manuel regretted having hurt the man from Utrera. Finally, they ended up apologizing to each other and sealing the peace between them.

Supervivientes experienced one of the least expected moments by the audience last night. The trio formed by Montoya, Manuel, and Anita is providing valuable minutes that keep the audience hooked. Their reunion in Honduras was the most watched and made it clear that living together wasn't going to be easy.

However, in last night's gala, Manuel and Montoya shared the step they decided to take on Supervivientes: to make peace. Both participants showed willingness to leave behind past resentments and join forces in Honduras. "It's very hard," Montoya commented after admitting how it affected his relationship during his time on La isla de las tentaciones.

Nobody bet on a reconciliation between Manuel and Montoya after seeing how they reacted when they met on Supervivientes. What happened on La isla de las tentaciones was still not overcome, and reproaches quickly came to light. However, despite the complicated situation, in just a few days, Honduras has made an unexpected change in attitude possible.

In a tearful conversation, Montoya and Manuel decided to speak openly about what happened on La isla de las tentaciones. Manuel was the first to take the step, admitting his desire "not to argue with you anymore." "I'm not here to be your enemy or to hurt you," he said.

Manuel expressed his regret, assuring that if he had known the harm he would cause Montoya, he wouldn't have approached Anita. Montoya, meanwhile, also acknowledged his share of the blame. "If you hadn't done it, I wouldn't be like this, I'm also responsible, I also messed up, it's very hard," he confessed.

Neither Manuel nor Montoya could hold back their tears during the burst of sincerity they were experiencing. It wasn't easy for them to take that step, but they showed great courage in facing the past. Undoubtedly, the most shocking part was the sincerity of both when speaking openly about their feelings.

While Montoya confessed that he still felt something for Anita, he also acknowledged that his heart was "trampled" by everything that happened. Manuel, meanwhile, apologized for the times he might have disrespected him. The moment culminated in a hug between them, a symbolic act of forgiveness and reconciliation.

The unexpected turn in their relationship reflects how Supervivientes is not only a physical challenge but also an emotional one. Meeting in Honduras has made it possible for both to realize that having a bad relationship only worsens the coexistence and the competition.

"It has been a tough situation for the three of us," Manuel acknowledged live to Sandra Barneda after making peace. "I want us to get along as best as possible among the three of us, and I don't want to create conflict or problems," he added, willing to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Montoya admitted that seeing Manuel on Supervivientes made him relive what happened on La isla de las tentaciones. Hence his explosive reaction upon reuniting. Despite this, the talk with him helped him overcome it and start anew.