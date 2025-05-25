Montoya could be expelled from 'Supervivientes' after making a huge mistake

Montoya and Anita starred in a discussion last Sunday on Supervivientes that went further than expected. A disagreement that exposed their differences and in which Montoya showed himself like never before. So much so that the contestant decided to publicly apologize to his former girlfriend, acknowledging that his behavior had been completely inappropriate.

"I have to say that Sunday's discussion was regrettable, I include myself," the Andalusian began by saying. "Seeing her like that doesn't do me any good and I retract. I apologize for my ways because in the end this is a very extreme situation," Montoya added, referring to Anita.

| Mediaset

Although at the beginning of their adventure in the Cayos Cochinos they seemed very distant, as the weeks went by, the rapprochement of the former couple is evident. In fact, they have even starred in some passionate moments hidden under the sack.

Montoya faces expulsion for a discussion in which he lost his composure

However, what happened in last Sunday's gala once again showed the two contestants engaged in a discussion that seemed endless. The most striking thing was the way they spoke to each other, something that Montoya wanted to retract and decided to do so live.

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

The Sevillian acknowledged that he was not at all fortunate when he asked Anita if she was hungry. She, meanwhile, also apologized for how she had behaved and admitted to having gotten "nervous."

The Catalan expressed her discomfort with the fact that on the island there is nowhere to clear her mind. "You don't have that space to go for a walk," she explained. Additionally, she shared the stress caused by being constantly recorded.

Montoya publicly apologizes for the way he spoke in his discussion with Anita

The former contestant of La Isla de las Tentaciones admitted that the question bothered her "because it came from an anxiety attack." The question itself made her feel angry, "I exploded and told him I didn't want to talk anymore that day," she explained. A discussion that got out of hand for both of them and after which they both agreed to publicly apologize.

Thus, after the stormy discussion, Anita and Montoya decided to face it and apologize for their behavior at the Oracle of Poseidon.

| Telecinco

The truth is that this disagreement is perhaps the most intense they have starred in so far. However, after the notorious discussion, the Catalan and the Andalusian reconciled in a passionate night under the sheets.