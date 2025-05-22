Concern for Borja González after what happened in 'Supervivientes' with his girlfriend

Borja González experienced the reunion he had been dreaming of for weeks in Survivors 2025 a few days ago. The Valencian had an unforgettable moment when he was able to hug his girlfriend Ana Solma again, who had traveled to the Cayos Cochinos. During the encounter, it was also revealed what had been the young woman's concern all this time.

Laura Madrueño proposed a challenge to the former contestant of Temptation Island to test his excellent physical condition. The host of Survivors explained to the contestant that if he passed the test, the reward would be seeing his son.

"I would love to, I'll do whatever it takes," he replied immediately. González, who has mentioned several times that he has forgotten his little one's face after so many weeks away from him, was eager to see him.

Borja González shows his girlfriend that he has already overcome the worst of Survivors

However, the person he was really going to meet was his partner, Ana Solma. "Did you really think I wasn't going to come?" she asked as soon as she saw him.

Then, they embraced. A very special moment after which they had the opportunity to address the relationship crisis they faced months ago.

Ana Solma confessed to her boyfriend that for weeks she saw him having a hard time in Survivors 2025, a fact that affected her a lot. "I was suffering because you were having a terrible time, very bad. I saw you in a bad way, you weren't yourself, you weren't enjoying it, crying right away…" the young woman expressed, referring to that first stage of Borja in the reality show.

Then, the Valencian replied affirmatively, it was a bad moment in which he even considered the possibility of returning home.

However, the current situation is different, and Borja is in a different mindset, something his girlfriend wanted to acknowledge. "Now I'm seeing you super well," Solma recognized. The truth is that in the final stretch of the reality show, the nutritionist and sports trainer is completely adapted to the experience.

In fact, he has become one of the strongest contestants remaining on the island. A circumstance that his girlfriend reminded him of repeatedly so he would know how they are seeing him from the outside.

Borja González didn't believe he would meet his partner in Honduras

Borja González and Ana Solma participated in the seventh edition of Temptation Island, in fact, they were the only couple from the reality show hosted by Sandra Barneda who left together.

Now, after three months apart, Borja González couldn't believe his eyes having his girl close again. "After the day my son was born, it's the best of my life. I didn't expect her to come," he admitted, unable to contain his emotion.

The contestant also admitted that his experience in Honduras has helped him realize his mistakes and confirm that his partner is a decisive person in his life.