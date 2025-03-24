Miguel Bosé Moves Spain and Mexico with His New Message: 'Las Cosas...'

Miguel Bosé has managed to move all the inhabitants of Spain and Mexico with the latest and emotional message he has shared on his official Instagram profile. "Things have returned to almost complete normalcy," the artist wrote in his new post.

This Sunday, March 23, marked the fifth anniversary of Lucía Bosé's passing. A date that, as expected, her son wanted to remember through this social network.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The singer shared a video featuring his mother, an audiovisual piece that Miguel Bosé accompanied with his famous song Te amaré.

However, what has most caught the attention of this tribute is the emotional letter he wrote to Lucía Bosé. Words that have undoubtedly captivated all his fans in Spain and Mexico:

"Dear mommy... Today marks five years since you left, and still your presence fills the air. It fills everything, sometimes almost unbearably. I'm doing well, things have returned to almost complete normalcy, but there is still a long way to go, much work pending, overdue."

| Instagram, @miguelbose

Miguel Bosé Moves His Followers with His Latest Message on Instagram

After telling his mother about his current situation, Miguel Bosé assured her that "your light accompanies us" and "guides us daily, all of us in the family." He also took the opportunity to reveal to her how much her grandchildren are growing:

"Your grandchildren keep growing, they are already boys who have reached my height. In three days, they will turn 14 and are clear that they will study at the university. Time flew by!"

| Instagram, @miguelbose

However, Miguel Bosé did not want to end his message without first reminding his mother of the great void she has left in their lives. "I/we miss you so much, but we know you continue to watch over all of us closely," the artist assured.

"Today we will think of you, we will give you words, memories, and many flowers. Take care, take care of us. We love you more every day... A kiss from all of us," he concluded.

As expected, the letter that Miguel Bosé wrote to his mother for the fifth anniversary of her death has not gone unnoticed by all his followers. So much so that several of them have wanted to react to these emotional words.

"How lucky I was to meet her. An extraordinary woman, just like her son," wrote the former president of the Community of Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes. "Wonderful and eternal Lucía Bosé," assured Poty Castillo.