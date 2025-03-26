Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Hasn't Gotten Pregnant Again by Barack Obama

Michelle Obama has spoken candidly about her decision not to expand her family. The former First Lady of the United States has explained that she never wanted to have a third child with her husband, Barack Obama. For her, the idea of another baby didn't make sense at that point in her life.

Michelle and Barack Obama married in 1992 and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha. In a talk with Kylie Kelce, the former First Lady revealed her husband's desire to have another child. However, she flatly refused.

"I told him we were lucky with our two daughters," Michelle commented with humor. She explained that she felt a third child could be "a crazy kid." For her, motherhood had already been an intense experience full of challenges.

Motherhood, according to Michelle, is a mix of deep love and great responsibility. "I think the postpartum pain and sadness I felt were because I wanted these babies so much," she confessed. From the very beginning, she felt that her role as a mother was crucial for them.

Meanwhile, rumors of marital crisis between the Obamas continue to grow. However, Michelle has found an elegant way to dispel them. In a recent interview, she spoke naturally about her marital routine and the differences with her husband.

One of the points of conflict in their home is bedtime. Michelle enjoys going to bed early, something Barack doesn't understand. "My husband teases me because I go to bed early," she explained on the podcast Not Gonna Lie.

Michelle Obama's Candor

For Michelle, bedtime is sacred and represents one of the best moments of the day. "He doesn't understand the idea of having good sheets and that's great," she commented. Despite the years together, their sleep habits remain different.

Thirty years of marriage haven't been enough for them to synchronize their nighttime routines. Michelle isn't willing to give up the pleasure of going to bed early. Nor can she imagine not enjoying the sensation of cool sheets.

Another habit of Barack's that irritates Michelle is his peculiar time management. In her podcast "IMO," she confessed that her husband's punctuality has always been a problem. "Barack had to adapt to what punctuality meant to me," she said.

She recalled that, just before leaving the house, he is always looking for his glasses. Although he has improved over the years, he still retains that personality trait. "It's been a process of adaptation," she commented with laughter.

The relationship between Michelle and Barack Obama has gone through many moments of adjustment. However, they remain one of the most admired couples in the world. With humor and complicity, they have managed to overcome their differences and stay united.