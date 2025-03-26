Shocking Words from Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's Ex-Wife: 'I Love It'

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's ex, has surprised by speaking in Spanish. The actress, who now resides in Madrid, has shared details of her new life. Her statements have caught the attention of her followers.

"I love Spain, very much," Heard confessed in a recent interview. Her fluent Spanish has impressed many. The actress showed that she feels completely integrated into her new home.

When asked if she plans to stay in Madrid, her response was clear. "I hope I can, yes. I love living here," she said with a smile. Her enthusiasm for the city and its culture is evident.

Since her move, she has left behind the Hollywood life. She now enjoys a quieter, more family-oriented environment. Her priority is her daughter, Oonagh Paige, who is already three years old.

Heard has lived with many Spanish-speaking people. Her childhood in Texas and her time in Los Angeles helped her learn the language. Additionally, she had relationships with Mexican figures that influenced her interest in the language.

The Secrecy of Amber Heard

During her relationship with Valentino Lanús, Heard learned more about Latin culture. Her ex-partner, filmmaker Alejandro Gómez, also contributed to her exposure to Spanish. Now, in Spain, she is perfecting her command of the language.

In her current environment, she prefers to speak Spanish with friends and neighbors. However, with her daughter, she communicates in English. This allows her to maintain her roots while adapting to her new life.

In recent weeks, rumors of a new romance have emerged. It is speculated that Heard is dating photographer Bianca Butti. However, the actress has not confirmed any relationship.

Heard prefers to keep her private life away from the media. Her intention is to focus on her family and well-being. After her controversial trial with Johnny Depp, she seeks stability and tranquility.

The actress has fulfilled her promise to stay away from media noise. Her goal is to live a much calmer life. Madrid has become her refuge and the place where she has found peace.

Amber Heard has shown that she can reinvent herself. She has left the past behind and adapted to her new reality. Her love for Spain and its language is undeniable.