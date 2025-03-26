Alessandro Lequio Reveals Why He Won't Leave His Inheritance to His Granddaughter Anita Sandra

Ana Obregón has given an interview in which she talked about her granddaughter, Anita Sandra, who has already turned two years old. The little one came into the world after the passing of Aless Lequio thanks to Ana's decision to use his genetic material to make his desire to be a father a reality.

Since Anita's arrival, Ana Obregón's life has taken a radical turn. "For three years I was dead... until Anita was born. With her, I have been resurrected," she confesses. The girl has become her greatest source of joy and motivation.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Alessandro Lequio, Aless's father, has maintained a reserved stance on this topic. As a collaborator on the show Vamos a ver, he has revealed that he has informed himself about Anita's legal rights in relation to his son's inheritance. "Yes, I have informed myself," he confirmed. However, he has also made his opinion clear: "No because she is not my son's daughter, she is Ana's daughter."

Anita Sandra, the Granddaughter of Alessandro Lequio and Ana Obregón

Despite the distance between them, Ana remains firm in her decision and fully enjoys her role as both grandmother and mother. For her, little Anita is her reason for being and a legacy of her beloved son Aless. "She is an injection of vitality and optimism," she concludes.

Ana Obregón did not celebrate her own birthday, but she organized a big party for her granddaughter. In an emotional moment, the little one looked up to the sky and sent a "kiss up," thus remembering her father. A gesture that reflects the unbreakable bond between the generations of this family marked by love and resilience.

| RTVE

One of the moments that has most moved the actress was Anita's first word. "It wasn't grandma, which I would have loved. I always show Anita a photo album of her dad, and she loves flipping through them. One day, while looking at the images of Aless, she said: 'Papa.' It was a very special moment," Ana recounts with emotion.

Despite the happiness her granddaughter brings her, Ana has had to face criticism for the decision to bring her into the world. "There is always some reason in life to keep going, even if everyone is dedicated to criticizing it. That something has saved my life, and it is Anita," she states with conviction.