'pray for Me': the Message Pope Francis Has Sent Today Due to His Delicate Condition

Pope Francis's health has kept millions of people on edge in recent days. After more than a week admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to bilateral pneumonia, his condition remains delicate and, according to Vatican sources, even critical.

Confidence in the Midst of Concern

Despite the severity of his condition, the Pontiff wanted to address his faithful in a message broadcast this Sunday during the Angelus prayer. Although, like last week, the public prayer was not held to allow him to rest. In his statement, Pope Francis assured that he continues to face hospitalization with confidence and explained that he is still receiving the necessary treatments.

"Rest is also part of the therapy," the Pope noted, making it clear that he is focused on his recovery. He also took the opportunity to express his deep gratitude to the doctors and healthcare staff at the hospital for the care he is receiving.

Gratitude to His Followers and Request for Prayers

In his statement, the Pope also wanted to thank the support he has received during these difficult days. He confessed that he has received numerous messages of affection, but he was especially moved by the letters and drawings from children.

"Thank you for this closeness and for the comforting prayers I have received from around the world. I entrust everyone to Mary's intercession and ask you to pray for me," Pope Francis expressed.

A Critical Situation After a Respiratory Crisis

Pope Francis, 88 years old, has been admitted since February 14 at the Gemelli Polyclinic. Despite having a quiet night, his condition remains delicate.

This Saturday he suffered a respiratory crisis that forced doctors to administer high-flow oxygen. Additionally, the latest tests revealed that he suffers from anemia and thrombocytopenia, which required blood transfusions.

This Sunday, the Vatican confirmed that the Pontiff still needs oxygen and is in more pain than in previous days, keeping his condition in a critical situation.

For now, the Vatican continues to update the Pope's health status day by day. Although his condition remains concerning, his text has brought some hope to his followers, who continue to pray for his recovery. The coming hours will be key to determining his progress and whether the treatments are managing to stabilize his delicate health condition.