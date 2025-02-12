Mercedes Milá Confesses the Whole Truth to Carlota Corredera: 'Very Hard and Very...'

Mercedes Milá has opened up alongside Carlota Corredera during her reappearance on the set of 59 segundos. Milá has confessed the whole truth about the chronic depression she has been battling for years. As she explained, the first depression came after a heartbreak that the journalist herself describes as "very hard and very unpleasant."

Following that episode, two more followed, eventually turning her illness into a chronic condition. Today, Milá continues immersed in her struggle, dealing with a situation she is unable to control. "I'm fine at times, I can't complain about anything, just my brain, I have work if I want, my family is fine, I have a house," she stated.

| RTVE

Mercedes Milá Opens Up Like Never Before with Carlota Corredera

Carlota Corredera was one of those responsible for welcoming Mercedes Milá on the set of 59 segundos. The TVE show presented by Gemma Nierga featured the veteran presenter who opened up like never before.

After a long period away from the media spotlight, Mercedes reappeared to share where her life stands. Among many other things, Milá confessed the whole truth to Corredera about how a heartbreak triggered her first depression. "It was very hard and very unpleasant," the journalist explained.

This episode was followed by two more, until finally her depression was diagnosed as a chronic illness. This diagnosis has been a difficult process, as she has had to face moments of great uncertainty.

The journalist confessed that, at that time, medication and therapy helped her, but it was Gran Hermano that saved her. "It was the liberation," she argued. However, what was initially her lifeline eventually turned into a burden.

"I dedicated so many hours that it ended up killing me, the doctors told me I couldn't continue and it was true," she recounted. It was then that she entered a second depression that forced her to leave her job on television. When she thought she had overcome this second relapse, a third one came to mark her life forever and turn her illness into a chronic condition.

Mercedes Milá Confesses Her Greatest Fear to Carlota Corredera

Carlota Corredera listened alertly to Milá's emotional testimony and how her descent into hell began 25 years ago. After breaking up with Carlo Castillo, a storm of feelings was unleashed in her that she didn't know how to manage. Since then, she has been chaining one depression after another until it became part of her daily life.

Mercedes's greatest fear is knowing that, at any moment, "you feel like a little dagger in the pit of your stomach and you say, 'there it is.'" Carlota nodded, sharing that feeling with her. Not in vain, Corredera also knows what it's like to deal with a similar situation.

| Telecinco

After the media storm of Rocío, the former presenter of Sálvame faced a tough professional stage. She became the target of criticism and had to seek help to take care of her mental health. That's why Milá's testimony touched the heart of the Galician, aware of the ordeal she had to go through.

"It's like a sword of Damocles that you always have over your head, they told me it could appear and disappear at many moments," she revealed. Not knowing when she will relapse again is what causes the veteran journalist the most anguish.

Although she continues with medication, Mercedes acknowledges that the "pills no longer have an effect on me," and that, just before the interview, she had an episode. "Today it happened to me and I've been crying like an idiot for many hours," she confessed.