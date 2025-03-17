Meghan Markle Receives a Final Warning and Prince Harry Can't Do Anything

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't stopped being in the eye of the storm since they left the British Royal Family in 2022. Their statements, both in the interview with Oprah Winfrey and in Harry's memoirs, exposed details that the Windsors preferred to keep private. Now, new issues are once again putting them at the center of controversy.

Rumors, Pressures, and the Constant Public Scrutiny

One of the topics that has sparked the most interest is the state of their marriage. For some time, it has been speculated that the couple might be going through a crisis that could lead them to divorce. Their individual appearances have fueled suspicions and although they haven't officially denied these rumors, they have tried to silence them with public gestures.

Recently, Meghan dedicated a message to her husband for Valentine's Day that sought to dispel doubts: "Back home taking care of our babies and missing my Valentine." She then added: "More than proud of my husband and what he has created. My love, I'll eat burgers and fries and 'fish and chips' with you always; thank you for everything."

Prince Harry's Visa and His Stay in the United States in Danger

Prince Harry's stay in the United States is also in danger. His immigration status has been questioned, especially after his statements about substance use in his youth. The arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency and Harry's criticisms of him have further complicated his status in the country.

According to The Sun, "Prince Harry's visa files will be released in just a few days." This revelation comes from Judge Carl Nichols's decision, who determined that "the Duke of Sussex's U.S. visa application be published."

The Heritage Foundation seeks to clarify why he was allowed entry despite acknowledging his substance use. "Anyone applying to enter the United States must be honest in their application and it's not clear that this is the case with Prince Harry." These were the statements of Nile Gardiner, a member of the foundation, to The Telegraph.

Netflix and Its Warning to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has premiered her show With Love, Meghan on Netflix, where she shares recipes and home tips with famous guests. However, the show has been criticized from the start, with accusations of plagiarism and unfavorable opinions following its launch. Despite the negative reception, Netflix surprised by announcing a second season.

However, according to The Mirror, this renewal comes with conditions. The platform's executives "might not renew the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's multimillion-dollar deal" if the couple divorces. The podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, hosted by Marina Hyde and Richard Osman, analyzed this possibility.

This warning from Netflix adds a new concern to the list of problems the couple faces. With their stability in the United States at stake and constant public scrutiny, the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems uncertain.