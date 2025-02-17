Meghan Markle, Harry's Wife, and Her Comment About Diana of Wales: 'I Want It...'

Meghan Markle arrived at the British royal family with clear ideas about the role she intended to play, however, her approach soon clashed with the rigid protocol of the monarchy.

Her Vision Within the Monarchy Wasn't What She Expected

According to Tom Quinn's book Yes, Ma’am – The Secret Life of Royal Servants, Meghan expressed her desire to follow in Diana's footsteps. "What Diana started, I want to finish," she reportedly said, showing her intention to become a global figure in the fight for the rights of the most vulnerable. Thus, the Duchess intended to continue the legacy of her husband's mother.

| CBS

However, according to the testimony collected in the book, Meghan Markle didn't plan to take on this commitment full-time. "She wanted to do it as a princess and with the full support of the royal family, but only part-time," the source claimed.

Adaptation Problems and Rejection of the Rules

Since her entry into the monarchy, Meghan Markle had difficulties adapting to the protocol. According to the book, one of the situations that most bothered her was the obligation to inform the palace staff about her movements.

She also felt dissatisfied with the residence she shared with Prince Harry between 2017 and 2019. A former worker of the Royal Household stated that Meghan "hated" living in Nottingham Cottage, within Kensington Palace.

Additionally, she considered that the house was a reflection of how the monarchy treated Prince Harry. "Meghan convinced him that he was being sidelined and that his residence was a way to belittle him," the source claims.

| Europa Press

The Clash with the Royal Structure

The book also points out that Meghan Markle had her own plans for her role in the royal family, which didn't align with the institution's overall strategy. "She wanted to make her own path, but it would never be accepted that she overshadow Princess Anne, Prince Charles (as he was then), or Queen Elizabeth II," the text explains.

According to another testimony, Meghan didn't fully understand the hierarchy of the monarchy: "Upon joining the royal family, she couldn't act freely. She had to follow the established guidelines. In a way, she becomes a servant of the institution," a close source notes.

Prince Harry, deeply in love, increasingly adopted Meghan's vision. "His main activity became being with her," commented a former assistant. Thus, he explained that the Duke stopped participating in some traditional events to support his wife in her new vision of royalty.

| Europa Press

A Struggle for Change That caused Tensions

Among the testimonies collected, it is mentioned that Meghan Markle had big ideas to modernize the monarchy. Some described her with a "messiah complex," as her plans caused friction with the palace staff.

Despite this, Harry always supported his wife in every disagreement with the members of the Royal Household. His unconditional support for Meghan marked a turning point in his relationship with the monarchy and was key in their decision to distance themselves from the royal family.

With these revelations, Yes, Ma’am – The Secret Life of Royal Servants exposes a new perspective on the controversy. The secrets revealed in the book explain the complex relationship between Meghan Markle and the English crown through the testimony of her former workers.