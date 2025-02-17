Kate Middleton and Prince William's Latest News Outrages Half of Europe

The 2025 BAFTA Awards bring together the great stars of British cinema. However, the absence of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been one of the most talked-about news items in recent days. It was expected that the Princess of Wales would reappear at the gala after her absence last year, but just a few days ago it was confirmed that neither of them would attend.

An Exclusive Trip Amid Controversy Over Their Absence at the Gala

For years, the couple has been a constant presence on the red carpet of these awards. Even in 2024, when Kate was going through a difficult health moment and William reduced his schedule to support her, the prince attended the ceremony. Therefore, the decision not to attend this year has caused speculation about the reasons behind their absence.

| Europa Press

Rumors pointed to a possible distancing of the royal family from the entertainment industry. Now, the British press has revealed the real reason why the Princes of Wales have decided to miss the great event of British cinema.

A Caribbean Paradise as an Alternative to the BAFTAs

According to the Mail on Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton have opted for a luxurious vacation on the island of Mustique with their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The family reportedly traveled on a commercial flight in first class to Saint Lucia, from where they took a private jet to reach their destination. This corner of the Caribbean is not an unfamiliar place for the Princes of Wales.

Mustique has become their usual refuge whenever they seek to disconnect from public life. Surrounded by paradisiacal beaches and away from the media spotlight, they find the tranquility they value so much there. Additionally, it has been reported that Carole Middleton, Kate's mother, arrived on the island a few days earlier to welcome her daughter and her family.

| Europa Press

A Getaway With All the Comforts

When visiting Mustique, Prince William and Kate Middleton usually stay at Villa Antilles, a spectacular property with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool, and sea views. Although it hasn't been confirmed if they have chosen the same accommodation this time, it is likely they are staying in a similar villa. The island is known for offering private properties instead of conventional hotels.

While the couple enjoys their Caribbean retreat, Prince William has wanted to show his support for the film industry with a visit to the London Screen Academy. There, he met with students who are training in the world of cinema, reaffirming his commitment to the new generations of the industry.

Their absence at the BAFTAs has been notable and much criticized. However, with this gesture, the future King of England has tried to demonstrate that he remains interested in the sector, even though he has preferred not to attend this year's gala.