Meghan Markle in the Eye of the Storm After Her Latest Gesture: 'Look What I Did!'

Meghan Markle has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video on Instagram where she is shown helping a victim of the fires in Los Angeles. The victim, a 15-year-old, lamented the loss of a Billie Eilish t-jersey.

In the video, the Duchess of Sussex explains how she contacted the singer and other celebrities to send the teenager a signed t-jersey. However, the way Meghan decided to publicize this act of generosity has caused criticism.

| Instagram, @meghan

Good deed or need for attention?

The video Meghan posted on Instagram shows her in a casual tone, wearing jeans and barely any makeup. In it, she recounted how a young Billie Eilish fan, whose home was destroyed in the Altadena fires, asked her for a t-jersey of the singer.

"I told her, 'I don't know Billie Eilish, but I'm going to get you that t-jersey,'" Meghan said. She later detailed how she asked for help from artists, including Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo.

But what started as a story about helping the young girl ended up becoming a topic of debate on social media. Many have questioned whether sharing this type of gesture on social media is appropriate, especially when it involves a tragedy as large as the fires. The most common criticism was that Meghan was using a tragic situation to gain attention.

The silence of other celebrities in the face of help

Unlike Meghan, other celebrities who also helped the young girl didn't feel the need to share their efforts. A look at the social media of Adam Levine, Billie Eilish, and Behati Prinsloo shows that none of them posted details about how they collaborated with the young fire victim. Meanwhile, Meghan highlighted the celebrities in her video, thanking them for their help, which only intensified the criticism of her attitude.

The contrast with the behavior of the artists who didn't publicly share their support for the victim underscores an important difference in how public and private help is perceived. While some believe that sharing acts of generosity can inspire others to help, others think it should be a more discreet act.

| Instagram, @meghan

The criticism and analysis of Meghan's intentions

Meghan's post was also commented on by analysts and critics of her behavior, who suggested that she was seeking visibility with this act. Author and editor Alexander Larman, for example, wrote in The Spectator that the help seemed more like an attempt at "self-promotion" than a true act of kindness.

The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to criticism. Since moving to California with Prince Harry, she has been the subject of constant media attention.

This type of reaction, both supportive and critical, is something common in her public life. Despite this, Meghan continues with her style and attitude, showing no signs of regret for her posts.