Kate Middleton Talks with William and Make a Historic Decision with Their Children

Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided that their children, Charlotte, Louis, and George, will play an equally important role within the royal family. George, as the future king, has a prominent place, that's evident. However, the parents are committed to preventing the younger siblings from feeling less relevant.

Kate Middleton and her two younger children

Royal family expert Phil Dampier has highlighted that Charlotte and Louis will be essential for the monarchy in the future. As the number of members in the royal family decreases, both will have a more important role. "The royal family will need Charlotte and Louis, as the number of members is decreasing," Dampier explained.

One of the pillars of parenting that Kate Middleton and Prince William have chosen for their children is mutual support. Kate has wanted to replicate with her children the close bond she has with her own siblings. The goal is that, beyond the roles established by birth, Charlotte and Louis can always count on each other.

This dynamic of mutual support contrasts with what Prince Harry experienced, who grew up with an older brother with more prominence. Dampier highlights that Charlotte and Louis will have a different experience, more balanced and supportive of each other.

Kate Middleton and Prince William choose a school

Regarding education, Kate Middleton has already begun exploring several options for George, who will soon leave Lambrook School. Among the possibilities are University College School (UCS) in Hampstead and Highgate School. The expert added that the royal family prefers all three siblings to attend the same school, to create a safer and more favorable environment for their development.

Despite the focus on George as the future king, Charlotte and Louis will also be key figures for the monarchy. Dampier explained that, over time, the two younger members of the royal family will take on important roles, especially with the departure of older members. "Society and the monarchy are changing rapidly," the expert commented.

Among the educational options, Marlborough College, where Kate was educated, remains a possibility for the three siblings. However, Kate and William have also been seen evaluating other options, such as University College School in Hampstead, indicating that they are still making decisions.

Eton College, which has been the school for William and Harry, could also be an option for George. Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl revealed it in The Sun. Given George's interest in activities like polo and helicopter flying, Eton would be a logical choice for him.

Finally, Dampier emphasizes that William and Kate's three children will be essential for the royal family in the future. "They will be key to the 'Firm' and must be in contact with the public to fulfill their duties," the expert concluded. The future monarchs are preparing for a future in which their children will play a significant role, maintaining the values of unity and family support.