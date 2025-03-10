Maximum Tension on 'TardeAR' Over What Marta López Has Said About Montoya: 'It's a…'

The TardeAR program experienced a moment of great tension this Monday while debating Montoya's arrival on Supervivientes. Although Marta López, a collaborator of TardeAR, is not happy with Montoya in the contest. Additionally, Marta López has even confessed that Montoya "is intense and annoying."

Yesterday's gala witnessed his spectacular jump from the helicopter. Montoya executed a perfect jump and landed on the island with a big smile, making the audience laugh with his naturalness and charm.

| Telecinco

Today, on the TardeAR set, presenters Verónica Dulanto and Frank Blanco analyzed his arrival at the contest. Along with them, several collaborators commented on Montoya's attitude in his first minutes on the island. Mario Vaquerizo, among others, praised his spontaneity and energy.

Marta López Harshly Criticizes Montoya on TardeAR

However, not everyone shared the same view. Marta López was much more critical of the new contestant, and her comment caused an uncomfortable silence on the set. "He's intense and annoying, does it seem normal to you that he talks about himself in the third person all the time?" she expressed without filters.

Her words surprised the other collaborators, who quickly reacted. Some tried to ease the situation, while others agreed with the collaborator.

| Telecinco

Marta López didn't stop there; she continued her criticism of Montoya, claiming that living with him on the island would be a challenge. "If I were his companion on Supervivientes, this would be the worst thing that could happen to you. Having a Montoya arrive..." Marta confessed.

"He's a person who doesn't stop doing things, and it's the worst for you because he exhausts you," she stated emphatically. Her words caused a strong reaction on the set. Some nodded, while others tried to calm the atmosphere.

Marta López Creates Tension on TardeAR After Her Words About Montoya

Social media reacted immediately to the debate caused on TardeAR. While some users applauded Marta López's sincerity, others defended Montoya and his unique way of being.

| Telecinco

The controversy is served. What is clear is that Montoya's arrival on Supervivientes has not gone unnoticed by anyone.

Now it remains to be seen how his journey in the contest will evolve and if his attitude will continue to generate debate on television sets. What is certain is that Montoya has given much to talk about... and this is just the beginning.