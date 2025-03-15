Confirmed About Sheila Devil, Camilo Sesto's Daughter: 'She Has a Lot of Money and...'

Sheila Devil, daughter of Camilo Sesto, continues to worry those around her, especially her mother. Until now, it was Lourdes Ornelas who provided the latest updates on Sheila's condition, but now Ángel Martín, grandson of Camilo Sesto's caretakers, has provided more details. Ahora Sonsoles aired a recording of the mentioned witness, who described the situation: "With a person who doesn't want help, who has a lot of money and doesn't care about anything, what do you do?"

Martín laid bare the reality as it is: "The only one who has money is her. The rest are starving," he insisted, referring to those who approach Sheila Devil. He also confirmed that Camilo Sesto's daughter always had a complicated relationship with her family.

This witness, who lived almost two decades in the singer's house, witnessed some truly controversial moments. "She's caused a lot of trouble," the mentioned source began saying about Sheila Devil. He added bluntly: "Her father paid for everything."

Camilo Sesto's Caretaker's Grandson Confirms Sheila Devil's Past

These words show that the singer, who passed away in 2019, was always alert to his daughter's needs.

However, it seems there came a time when the artist, tired of his daughter's attitude, sent her to Mexico. "I could tell you the trouble she's caused there..." insinuated the caretakers' grandson.

According to this person's testimony, Sheila Devil, would then send her father letters "saying terrible things." Eventually, she returned to Madrid.

Martín insisted that the problem with the singer's daughter, born in Alcoy, is due to money. Even so, the interlocutor wanted to make it clear that, although her father didn't make it easy for her, the artist, if he were still alive, would have given everything.

"Her father would give his life for her. So that everyone knows," he assured, pointing to those who blame the singer for Devil's behavior.

This is not the first time that the caretakers' grandson of Camilo Sesto has provided his testimony. In September of last year, Ángel Martín gave an interview to Ahora Sonsoles in which he harshly criticized Lourdes Ornelas.

The Witness Has Narrated What He Experienced When His Grandfather Was the Caretaker of Camilo Sesto's House

He then questioned the mausoleum dedicated to Camilo Sesto, where the singer's ashes still do not rest. For the caretaker's grandson, the monument is not up to what the singer represented. A fact for which he blamed Lourdes Ornelas, Sheila Devil's mother, who was the person who approved the project.

Meanwhile, Sheila Devil continues with her life, oblivious to the comments about her. The daughter of the author of Jesus Christ Superstar, who has been in a spiral of self-destruction for years, has a fortune that could amount to several million euros.

A significant sum of money that, far from being managed wisely, she would be spending uncontrollably. This, in addition to her health, is one of the concerns of Lourdes Ornelas, Sheila's mother. According to her, her daughter is surrounded by bad company who take advantage of her vulnerability to extract as much money as they can.