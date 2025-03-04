Maximum Happiness With the Latest From Fran Antón, Kiko Hernández's Husband: 'very Soon'

Fran Antón, Kiko Hernández's husband, is celebrating. The actor and theater director has shared with his followers news he was eager to announce. Although he hasn't gone into further details, the Melilla native has uploaded an image to his profile showing what he is currently working on.

"Premiere very soon...", Fran Antón hinted on his social media dressed in the Civil Guard uniform. An enigmatic snapshot revealing that he is currently filming.

What is known is that it is a production that HBO will air in the coming months. Without revealing who his co-stars are or what the plot of the fiction he is involved in is, it is clear that Fran Antón is happy.

Fran Antón Surprises with His Latest Work in Which He Plays a Civil Guard

His followers have quickly congratulated him on his work in a Spanish series about which there are no further details. Many have noticed how well the Civil Guard uniform suits him.

"How the uniform suits you!! I won't miss the series," wrote one of his loyal followers, making it clear they are eager to see the result.

The truth is that the actor has worked on several projects in film, theater, and television. His last work in a series was in 2023 when he had a supporting role in Amar en tiempos revueltos on Antena 3. A little earlier, he appeared in an episode of Valeria, a production that was aired by Netflix in 2020.

The name of Kiko Hernández's husband began to be heard precisely when his relationship with the collaborator became known. However, the Melilla native has a long career on stage. Fran Antón studied a Master's in Performing Arts at the Universidad Rey Juan Carlos and, although his career has focused on theater, he has also participated in film and television.

Curiously, Fran Antón and Kiko Hernández, his current partner, connected thanks to theater. They both starred in the play Distinto, which marked the Madrid native's debut in the performing arts when they met.

"At first, he was a normal colleague, I didn't feel anything when I saw him. We did a photo session to promote a play and then during the pandemic, zero contact," the talk show host recalled when sharing that they were together.

Kiko and Fran, who due to the script's demands of the play shared a passionate kiss, bonded in adversity. "The day we decided to leave the play because we were having a terrible time, our kiss, which normally lasted 30 seconds, lasted two minutes," Hernández revealed.

Kiko Hernández's Husband Is About to Premiere a New Television Work

Although they kept their relationship a secret for a while, some candid photos from a trip they took together to New York in March 2023 set off alarms.

After weeks of rumors, Kiko Hernández took a step forward and proclaimed his love for Fran Antón to the world. "I've found the man of my life," he declared then. "That person is named Fran Antón."

A few months after this news, the long-awaited wedding with which the actor and the television collaborator sealed their love in front of their loved ones took place.

We will have to wait for HBO to announce the premiere of its new production to see how Fran Antón fits into the role of the Civil Guard he plays in the series.