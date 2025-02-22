Maximum Happiness Over What Terelu Campos Has Confessed About Carmen Borrego

The relationship between Terelu Campos and Carmen Borrego has gone through ups and downs, it hasn't always been strong. As sisters, they have battled many times, some in public and others in private. But, despite everything, they usually present a united front against adversities, like now that Terelu Campos has lifted the happiness in the Campos clan after her confession about Carmen Borrego.

Terelu Campos has made the leap to theater, her debut in Santa Lola has caused all kinds of opinions. Many wish her the best although others criticize her mercilessly. Among them, her former friends Belén Esteban, Kiko Hernández and Gema López, who had no qualms about going after her.

María Patiño, on the other hand, limited herself to sharing exclusive information about her and did so in Ni que fuéramos. According to her, Carmen Borrego was outraged. The reason? She found out late about her sister's theatrical project: “Carmen Borrego is one of the last people to find out and she's mad as a hornet,” she claimed.

Carmen Borrego Is Reportedly Angry with Terelu Campos

According to Patiño, there was a clash between them. Terelu Campos's silence about her new job would have been the cause. The presenter explained that Terelu preferred to keep her participation in Santa Lola a secret and didn't want the information to leak.

The play is an important challenge for Terelu, who will perform alongside César Lucendo, who also directs the show. Lara Dibildos will be the producer. Terelu is delighted with the project, although she acknowledges that the pressure is high and has even admitted that anxiety keeps her awake at night.

But what she does rule out is that her sleeplessness has to do with a feeling of guilt. Terelu has flatly denied María Patiño's version. Something the presenter already anticipated.

Maximum Happiness with What Terelu Campos Has Confessed About Carmen Borrego

During the presentation of the play, Terelu had to answer questions. She was asked about her sister's anger and she wanted to know if those words came directly from Carmen Borrego. Upon learning it was third-party information, she relaxed: “I'm surprised she said that,” she stated.

She doesn't want to give importance to the rumors. Nor does she want to fuel a public conflict with her sister. She prefers to discuss it with her in private.

The Campos family knows that media confrontations can be lucrative. But, on this occasion, they have decided to bet on unity. Maximum happiness in the family after Terelu's confession.