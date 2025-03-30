Maximum Happiness on 'Fiesta': Amor Romeira Shows Her Major Physical Transformation Live

Amor Romeira has become the undisputed protagonist of Fiesta this afternoon. The reason is that she has shown herself to be happy and fulfilled because, finally, she has achieved the great physical change she has wanted for a long time.

She has managed to reduce her breasts after undergoing a new cosmetic surgery, in addition to improving her silhouette thanks to liposuction. She hasn't hesitated to show the result to the entire team and the audience.

| Telecinco

Amor Romeira Shows Happiness on Fiesta with Her Physical Change

Amor Romeira has undergone various cosmetic procedures in recent years. Thus, she has removed abdominal fat to inject it into her buttocks, and she has undergone a rhinoplasty. Not to forget that she has been through surgery four times for her breasts: twice to increase them and twice to reduce them.

She performed the last one about a week ago, and the result she has obtained has made her very happy. So much so that live on Fiesta, she announced that she was going to show the great change she has experienced.

To which she added: "I made the mistake of getting into breast surgeries, with an excessive increase, I had a 545 prosthesis, and it wasn't comfortable, I wasn't happy. But now I'm unbearable. I'm light, and everyone's reaction upon seeing the change is that I have the same figure as when I was on Gran Hermano."

To which she added: "I can say that I'm back. I have the dream breasts."

At this point, Emma García asked her: "With this, it's over, right?" And the young woman from the Canary Islands replied: "With this, I'm not entering an operating room anymore. I've already achieved what I wanted, and I'm fully happy, I've achieved the great change."

Amor Romeira Shows Her New Silhouette Live on Fiesta

Then, visibly emotional, she took off the robe she was wearing and showed the silhouette she now flaunts. Specifically, it is hinted at because she still has to wear a girdle.

The audience reacted by applauding and congratulating her on the result. A result about which Emma was more cautious: "There's still a month for that change to be real. I still think you're swollen, although the change is already noticeable."

| Telecinco

The program's collaborators didn't hold back on compliments toward the young woman. Dr. Gómez Villar stated that she looked "spectacular." Meanwhile, Paloma Barrientos, another collaborator, expressed her admiration by saying: "I want that body for myself."

The surprise wasn't limited to the set. Showing her extroverted and approachable character, Amor ventured to Madrid's Gran Vía dressed in a pink bathrobe to show her transformation to passersby. This spontaneous action captured everyone's attention, who praised her for her bravery and charisma, and the happiness that envelops her.​