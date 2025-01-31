Maximum happiness: Álvaro Morata and Alice Campello do something very important in Milan

Álvaro Morata and Alice Campello announced their reconciliation this week by surprise after several months apart. Now the couple has made a decision to live together again in Milan, where the Italian has a fabulous mansion. Additionally, the Spanish footballer has posted an image on his social media profile featuring the mother of his children, proof that they are united once again.

It took them five months to realize they don't want to spend more time apart. Images taken last December of Morata and Campello enjoying a friendly walk through the streets of Milan raised alarms about a possible reconciliation. A rumor that both didn't want to wait any longer to confirm after Alice attended Álvaro's last match next weekend.

| Instagram, @alicecampello

In fact, it was the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport that broke the big news. The mentioned media outlet reported that this brief separation has made them realize they can't live without each other. Furthermore, it clarified that they planned to make their reunion official.

Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata start a new life with their children in Milan

This was confirmed shortly after by journalist Javi de Hoyos, who assured that Álvaro Morata himself had confirmed to him that he and Alice had given each other a second chance.

It was last August 12 when the couple announced on social media that they were ending their marriage. A mutual agreement breakup caused, according to them, by the strain in their relationship. The truth is it was unexpected news, as both frequently showed on social media that their love was unbreakable.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Now Álvaro and Alice want to rebuild their bond and have started a new phase of their relationship in Milan with their four children Alessandro, Leonardo, Edoardo, and Bella.

The image chosen to confirm the reconciliation is a black and white photograph where the Spaniard and the Italian appear very smiling. The athlete is affectionately kissing his wife. Alice, meanwhile, slightly covers her face with her hand, revealing her wedding ring on her ring finger.

An image that leaves no doubt about how things are between the couple at the moment.

Alice and Álvaro announced their reconciliation on social media this week

When they announced their breakup last summer, Álvaro was the first to move to Milan after signing with a team from the mentioned Italian city.

Alice, then, stayed a few weeks in Madrid. At the end of September, she packed her bags and decided to move to Italy with her children so they could be closer to their father. Now the six of them enjoy a new phase together.

| Instagram, @alicecampello

After the news was confirmed, Alice took the step to speak out on social media. "I have no words for all the beautiful messages we are receiving," she wrote, showing her emotion. Words she joined with an image of herself making a half-heart gesture with her hand.