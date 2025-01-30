A few hours ago, unexpected information emerged about an ongoing investigation into Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez. The news has caused a great stir, increasing interest in hearing the protagonists' version. They have both decided to break their silence and are preparing a statement in which they will recount their version of events and their next steps.

The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands initiated an investigation after receiving a medical report from the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria. The couple was summoned to testify on January 27 as persons under investigation, but they were never detained. This situation has caused significant media attention, as it is a delicate matter involving their daughter Alma.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

In light of the news's impact, Anabel and David have chosen to remain calm and respond officially through a statement. What will they say in their message and how will this affect the ongoing investigation?

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez tell the whole truth amid investigation

The news of the investigation into Anabel Pantoja and her partner came to light after the statement issued by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC). According to the judicial body, preliminary proceedings were opened on January 21 to clarify an alleged child abuse offense. This followed the submission of a medical report from the hospital where the couple's daughter was hospitalized for 18 days.

The TSJC detailed that the report was confirmed by an expert opinion from the Institute of Legal Medicine of Las Palmas, which considered that the injuries could have been caused by a third party. However, the official statement clarifies that the parents were not detained at any time. Additionally, the investigation is being conducted as a protocol, as is the case in similar situations.

The Court specified that the judicial authority has decided to transfer the case to the court of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, where Anabel and David reside. Furthermore, no precautionary measures have been issued regarding the personal situation of the individuals under investigation or the custody of the minor.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The investigation has caused a wave of speculation in the media and on social networks, where many have shown their support for Anabel Pantoja. Isabel Pantoja's niece has always been very active on social media, although in recent days she has opted for discretion. Now, according to information from the magazine Lecturas, the influencer is preparing a statement in which she will clarify what happened.

Sources close to the couple assure that the statement will be issued in the coming hours. In it, Anabel and David will recount what they declared before the judge, in addition to explaining the next steps in the judicial process. The couple also wants to emphasize that their priority is their daughter's well-being, and that they have followed all medical and legal recommendations.

Throughout these days, the television collaborator has received numerous expressions of support from friends, family, and followers. However, there have also been criticisms and speculations that have led the couple to decide to respond officially and put an end to rumors.

The situation of Anabel and David: how does the investigation continue?

After testifying before the judge, the situation of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez remains in a reserved investigation phase. No measures have been taken against them, which suggests that the justice system continues to gather information before making definitive decisions.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

This type of procedure is common when a medical report of a minor's injuries is received, as the priority is to ensure their safety. The investigation seeks to clarify the causes and mechanism of the injuries reported in the medical report, always considering the best interest of the minor.

Meanwhile, Anabel and David have returned to their routine with their daughter, trying to stay away from the media spotlight. However, public attention remains focused on them, and the statement they plan to issue could be key to dispelling doubts and calming the situation.

The case of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez has captured the public's and media's attention due to its delicacy and the protagonist's media impact. The statement they will issue in the coming hours will be crucial to clarify their stance and respond to the controversy. Will this declaration manage to dispel doubts and change the course of the case?