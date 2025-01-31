Impact on 'GH Dúo' after what happened with Óscar Landa and Maica Benedicto: 'A great...'

Óscar Landa and Maica Benedicto became the protagonists of a conversation this Wednesday in which they made clear what is happening between them. The contestants of GH Dúo sat down to talk about how things are between them. It was the contestant from Murcia who made it clear that after going through a major rough patch, their relationship is now experiencing "a great rise."

Maica Benedicto began her intervention by acknowledging the significant problem that had occurred between them. However, the young woman was quick to reveal that she is optimistic, something she explained while looking at her partner.

Maica Benedicto opens up about what she thinks of Óscar Landa

When asked if she trusts Óscar, Maica was reluctant to respond with a resounding affirmation. "Important," the riding instructor noted, very alert to the reply his partner was going to give next.

"Honestly," Benedicto began, "I can't force my feelings and 100% no, for now," she clarified. These words indicate that Maica hasn't regained trust in Óscar, but it's something she doesn't rule out.

It should be remembered that Óscar Landa was one of the highlights of the latest edition of Gran Hermano. However, his sincerity is something that has brought him quite a few problems. The contestant is aware that his attitude has caused friction with Maica, with whom he has reunited in Guadalix de la Sierra.

During their time on the famous Telecinco reality show, arguments were the usual tone. The relationship between Óscar and Maica suffered numerous ups and downs. Ultimately, they didn't achieve a definitive reconciliation despite the affectionate bond that united them in the first week.

"I'm very disappointed, I don't want a person like that in my life," Maica said at the time, explaining the reasons for her statement. "He's very changeable, now he likes gossiping."

Additionally, the medical visitor even accused her partner of being responsible for her expulsion. "His fans have gone after me. He has a campaign, a strategy," she stated.

Maica doesn't rule out trusting Óscar Landa again

Now, after hearing Maica's recent statements, it seems the storm has passed, and it's possible that she and Óscar Landa will start a new, more amicable phase.

Beyond the reconciliation of both participants of GH Dúo, the words that Álex Guita dedicated to his former contest partner caught attention. Before becoming the third contestant expelled by the audience, Adara Molinero's ex confessed to the super that he wanted to continue getting to know Maica Benedicto.

"I like her," he revealed. In fact, before leaving the Guadalix house she was the first person he addressed. He then hurried to remind her not to forget her worth, something that surprised Maica, who was very grateful for this gesture.