The Photo of Meghan Markle and Harry's Daughter Everyone Is Talking About: This Detail

Meghan Markle has relaunched her lifestyle brand with a name change and an image no one expected. On the new As Ever website, the Duchess of Sussex has included an uncommon photograph of her three-year-old daughter Lilibet.

The Unexpected Gesture That Has Surprised and caused Criticism

The public quickly reacted. While some followers were thrilled to see the little one, many others have criticized Meghan for exposing her daughter in a commercial project. Social media have filled with comments pointing out that it is a commercial strategy to draw more attention to her new venture.

| As Ever

The debate arises because the Sussexes have defended their children's privacy on numerous occasions. However, this image, which shows Meghan and Lilibet walking hand in hand under the California sun, has been seen by many as a contradiction to their discourse.

A Relaunch Marked by Controversy

This rebranding comes after the failure of American Riviera Orchard, the brand Meghan introduced in 2023. Although she sent jars of jam to several celebrities, the company failed to take off and faced legal obstacles. The United States Patent and Trademark Office rejected her attempt to register the name, arguing that 'American Riviera' is too common a term to be exclusive.

Additionally, her team made errors in the documentation, which further delayed the process. Faced with this situation, Meghan decided to change the name to As Ever, ensuring that this identity allows her to expand her product line without geographical limitations. Although she explained the reasons in a video posted on Instagram, the attention has been overshadowed by the inclusion of Lilibet in the presentation image.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

Criticism Over Lilibet's Exposure

Since leaving the royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry have insisted on protecting their children's privacy. Therefore, Lilibet's appearance on the brand's website has caused such a stir. Some followers have expressed their surprise, while others have been harsher in their comments.

Despite the controversy, Meghan is moving forward with As Ever. The brand will include gastronomy, decoration, and wellness products and will have an alliance with Netflix to sell in the platform's physical stores. "Netflix is not only my partner in the show, but also in my business, that's huge," Markle stated in her presentation video.

The relaunch of As Ever has caused anticipation but has also put Meghan Markle at the center of criticism. The inclusion of Lilibet in her campaign has opened a new debate about the boundaries between privacy and the use of family image in commercial projects.