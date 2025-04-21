Alarms Go Off Over Nostradamus's Prophecy About Pope Francis's Successor

The dawn in Rome has brought devastating news for the Catholic Church. Pope Francis passed away this morning at the age of 88, leaving a deep void among millions of faithful who still can't grasp his departure. His death has caused an unexpected impact, especially because his health seemed to have improved in recent days.

Just yesterday, the Pontiff made an emotional appearance in St. Peter's Square. In a wheelchair, but without visible oxygen, he greeted the faithful from the popemobile after giving the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing. Many saw in that gesture a sign of strength and recovery, which makes his passing even more disconcerting.

| Europa Press

Pope Francis Passed Away This Morning at the Age of 88

The sad news has been confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell. "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome returned to the Father's house," he said. Pope Francis was admitted for pneumonia on February 14 and was hospitalized for 38 days.

Despite his delicate condition, the Pontiff showed signs of improvement in his last weeks. Images of him praying in the hospital or receiving public visits gave hope. But his passing, after his brief public reappearance with the Vice President of the United States, James David Vance, has been an unexpected blow.

Beyond the sadness, attention has quickly shifted to the future of the papacy. With his death, a new conclave opens, already generating uncertainty. A prophecy that many had forgotten resonates strongly.

| Instagram, @franciscus

The Prophecy About Pope Francis's Successor That Has Already Set Off All the Alarms

The figure of Nostradamus has returned to the headlines. This 16th-century physician and astrologer wrote cryptic verses that some interpret as predictions of the future. His followers believe he anticipated events like the French Revolution or 9/11.

Among Nostradamus's most discussed predictions, there is one that has resurfaced strongly after Francis's death. It refers to the arrival of the last three popes: first, a "foreign Pope," identified with Benedict XVI; then, an "old Pope," alluding to Francis, elected at 76 years old. Finally, it mentions the appearance of a "black Pope," whose arrival would mark the beginning of the end of the world.

This idea is linked to another well-known prophecy: that of Saint Malachy. According to this 12th-century manuscript, after Francis would come the "last Pope." One who would mark the beginning of the Final Judgment and the definitive transformation of the Catholic Church.

Currently, two African cardinals are the favorites to succeed Francis. They are Peter Turkson from Ghana and Robert Sarah from Guinea. Both could represent the literal fulfillment of the "black Pope" figure.

There are 133 cardinals eligible to vote in the next conclave. Of them, 33 come from Africa, which strengthens that hypothesis. The election of the new pontiff could take a historic and unprecedented symbolic turn.

A Prophecy Already Fulfilled?

Some people, however, interpret that the prophecy was already fulfilled with Francis. Not only was he a Jesuit, an order whose members wear black, but he also led significant reforms. Additionally, he broke with traditions like signing in Italian and not in Latin.

Others point to a disturbing detail in the Basilica of St. Paul. There, the papal portraits leave space for only one more. If that space is filled, according to tradition, the Final Judgment would come.

The Catholic Church now enters a time of mourning and transition. But also a stage of speculation and prophetic interpretations. Pope Francis's legacy will be debated, but his death has already reactivated ancient warnings. Will the next Pope be the last? Will Nostradamus's and Saint Malachy's visions really come true?