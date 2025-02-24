Total Applause on 'y Ahora Sonsoles' After María Del Monte's Confession: 'my Mother…'

The set of Y ahora Sonsoles experienced a moment of great emotion. Sonsoles Ónega shared news that filled everyone with pride: María del Monte has won the Medal of Andalusia of the Arts. María del Monte received a shower of applause after confessing: "My mother used to tell me that this medal had to be for me".

A well-deserved recognition that she will receive next February 28, on Andalusia Day. The artist, moved, reacted live: "I carry my land in my heart," she confessed with a choked voice. Her words resonated in the studio and the emotion was palpable in the atmosphere.

María del Monte acknowledged how much this award means to her: "For me, it has been very emotional. For many years they told me they were going to give it to me and every year I thought: 'the wolf is coming, the wolf is coming'," she expressed sincerely. The wait has been long, but finally, the award has arrived, a unique moment for the singer.

Applause for María del Monte in Y ahora Sonsoles After Her Confession

The most emotional moment came with her most personal confession. "My mother used to tell me that this medal had to be for me," she revealed with a look full of nostalgia. Her words provoked a great ovation in the set and the audience, standing, applauded strongly.

María, emotional, continued talking about her roots. "I am Andalusian since I was born and I think I will be until I lose my reason," she stated proudly. Her love for Andalusia has been more than demonstrated.

Sonsoles Ónega, excited, made a special request. "You have to bring the medal to the set," she said with complicity.

María del Monte, with her characteristic sense of humor, replied without hesitation. "Yes, I'm going to bring it wearing it," she said with laughter.

María del Monte Experienced One of Her Most Emotional Shows in Y ahora Sonsoles

The studio erupted in applause for the good news about María del Monte. It was a moment full of emotion and joy.

A moment that will remain in the memory of all the viewers. María del Monte received the recognition she had long awaited. And she did so with the affection of her audience and the love of her land.

We will have to wait until the next 28th to finally see María del Monte wearing the medal. Let's hope she enjoys it as she deserves.