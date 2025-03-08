Maximum Excitement Over What Olga Moreno Has Confessed About Agustín Etienne: 'he Is...'

Olga Moreno has recently returned to the spotlight following her latest television interview. In this interview, among many other things, she has moved everyone by talking about Agustín Etienne, her boyfriend and manager.

She has made it clear how in love she is by revealing that "he is wonderful." And not only that, she has also shown great excitement about this relationship. She has even not ruled out the possibility of them deciding to get married.

| Instagram, @olgamorenooficial

Olga Moreno Moves with the Words She Has Dedicated to Agustín Etienne

Olga Moreno has gone through difficult months, staying away from the media spotlight after her relationship with Antonio David Flores and her participation in Supervivientes All Stars. However, these days she has decided to return to television and has done so in a big way, granting an interview on ¡De Viernes!, on Telecinco.

During her appearance, she spoke openly about the passing of her mother, a loss that has caused her deep pain. But, despite the tough time she is going through, she also wanted to share a positive part of her life: her relationship with Agustín Etienne.

With a big smile and a special sparkle in her eyes, the Sevillian declared: "I am excited about him, he is fantastic, you already know that. The truth is he is alert, caring."

She added: "He is a person who is pampering you all day, caring for you. In my bad moments, he is always there, always at the right moment."

| Telecinco

She even dared to send him a message full of love and gratitude. She said: "I would like to thank him for putting up with me, for lifting me up. And for pulling me forward, always with his smile and positivity."

These words managed to move everyone present in the studio and the audience. They reflected how important her partner is in these challenging times.

Olga Moreno Talks About Her Future Plans with Agustín Etienne

One of the topics that caused the most interest during her interview was the possible future of the couple. Since they confirmed their relationship, many have wondered if there could be a wedding on the horizon. Olga Moreno was cautious but did not close any doors.

Thus, she stated: "God will say, I don't know the future, I don't know what will happen later. Right now, I don't think about the future, I think about the present and moving forward."

But she added a phrase that hinted that marriage could be a possibility: "Anyone who has a partner wants to get married and live together." These words have fueled speculation about whether the couple might take the big step at some point.