Maximum Excitement with the Latest from Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia: 'We Are Eager...'

Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia are in luck. The couple is experiencing a very special moment after becoming parents just three months ago. Now, they seek to stabilize their life away from the spotlight and consolidate their future, so they have started a new project that, according to Alejandra, "We're eager to have it finished."

While Alejandra delves deeper into the world of television, Carlo has made an important decision. The actor has wanted to make a change in his life and embark on a new professional path. Known for his work in some series, he has now surprised with an unexpected announcement.

"Little by little, we're getting things rolling. On the opening day, you'll all be invited," Carlo declared to the press. Although he didn't give too many details, he did make it clear that he has always wanted to have a business away from the entertainment world.

Alejandra Rubio Talks About Carlo Costanzia's New Job

The mystery was unveiled on the set of Vamos a ver. Alejandra Rubio was in charge of sharing the big news. "It's going to be a very cool, curious barbershop, with lots of love, for sure," she revealed to her program colleagues.

With enthusiasm, she highlighted that the project is entirely her partner's. "No, I'm not involved, only in support and to help, but it's his thing," she clarified.

Despite this, Alejandra hasn't hesitated to get involved in the preparations. "I've given myself a significant workout," she confessed with a laugh.

She has actively participated in the work and is excited about the result. "When I get involved, I get involved. It's turned out beautiful, and we're eager to have it finished," she assured.

Maximum Excitement with the Latest from Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia

Carlo, meanwhile, is thrilled with this new stage. "It's something I've wanted for a long time," Alejandra commented because his enthusiasm and dedication have been evident at every step of the process. The barbershop, a long-cherished dream, is getting closer to opening its doors.

Alejandra's words moved everyone on the set. Her colleagues were quick to congratulate her on the sweet moment she is experiencing with Carlo. Their love and mutual support have been key in this project.

With a happy family and new professional challenges, Alejandra and Carlo face the future with renewed hopes. The barbershop is about to become a reality. With it, a new dream fulfilled for the couple.