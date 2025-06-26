Jesulín de Ubrique makes a U-turn in his relationship with Andrea Janeiro: it's time

Jesulín de Ubrique has made an unexpected turn in his relationship with Andrea Janeiro, his eldest daughter. Recently, the bullfighter has invited Andrea to spend the summer with her siblings and his wife, María José Campanario, at the family estate. This change has surprised both the media and the public, marking a possible beginning of reconciliation within the family.

For years, the relationship between Jesulín and Andrea had been characterized by distance and media tensions, especially due to statements from Belén Esteban, Andrea's mother, who on numerous occasions denounced the bullfighter's alleged abandonment. However, Jesulín has stated in interviews that he feels like a present and committed father, willing to make up for lost time with his daughter. This gesture of inviting her to spend time with the family symbolizes a significant step toward rebuilding their bond.

The Ambiciones estate, located in Prado del Rey, is where Jesulín usually spends the summer with his other children, Julia, Jesús Alejandro, and Hugo. Andrea's arrival in this family environment represents the bullfighter's intention to integrate his firstborn into the core he has formed with his wife and younger children. According to sources close to the family, Jesulín has shown his desire to strengthen family ties and offer Andrea a space to live together with her siblings.

Jesulín de Ubrique wants to get closer to his daughter, Andrea Janeiro despite the difficulties

The bullfighter has shown deep love for his youngest son, Hugo, whom he considers "a blessing from God." This special bond has awakened in him the need to strengthen his relationship with Andrea, trying to overcome past mistakes. Witnesses close to Ubrique say that he has acknowledged phrases like "I should've been there for her," reflecting a sincere desire to be more present in his eldest daughter's life.

Nevertheless, this new stage isn't free of complications, since the relationship between Jesulín and Belén Esteban remains tense and marked by old public conflicts. Belén, who has firmly protected Andrea, hasn't made any comments about the invitation. Her silence could be interpreted as a sign of distrust. Andrea's emotional protection continues to be a priority for the so-called "princess of the people."

The decisive summer that could mark a new beginning between Jesulín de Ubrique and Andrea Janeiro

Jesulín has acknowledged that much of the distance with Andrea was due to the media impact they experienced during their separation. Even so, the bullfighter seems determined to leave those controversies behind and is hopeful that this summer will be a starting point to heal old wounds. For him, restoring his relationship with his daughter isn't just a personal desire, but an act of responsibility and paternal love.

Finally, the last decision belongs to Andrea Janeiro, who leads a discreet and reserved life regarding family matters. Some close friends believe that the young woman could value the opportunity to get closer to her father and get to know her siblings better. This summer could be a turning point in the family relationship, overcoming the distance and opening the way to a new stage.