Maximum concern in the royal family for Princess Leonor: it's very dangerous

The Royal Family is on alert after the latest events involving Princess Leonor. Since King Felipe VI's daughter set sail from Cádiz in January aboard the Juan Sebastián Elcano sailboat, all eyes have been on the young woman. Now, the concern is that the pursuit she is experiencing firsthand might lead her to go through the same situation that Lady Di once faced.

For four years, paparazzi sought a photograph of Queen Letizia in a bikini in Mallorca. A set of photos, specifically six, for which the magazine ¡Hola! paid 300,000 euros in 2007.

A similar photo report to the one Princess of Asturias starred in just a few weeks ago. Leonor was captured by reporters during a stop of the aforementioned sailboat in Uruguayan waters. In this case, it was Diez Minutos that featured the heiress on its cover in exchange for about 50,000 euros.

The dangerous situation Princess of Asturias might face

At this point, some experts already predict that the eldest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia will have to live with a pursuit that she absolutely doesn't desire.

Photographer Bernardo Paz believes that the media appeal of Leonor has grown significantly in the last year. Until now, the interest at the European level was shared by the British royal family and the Monegasque, with Queen Letizia in third place. However, at the moment, Leonor seems to have displaced her mother in the mentioned ranking.

According to the aforementioned reporter, "Letizia is like a Barça-Madrid, she divides people because she arouses passions and resentments, but Leonor hardly has any detractors."

Meanwhile, the parents of Princess of Asturias are aware of the media's interest in their daughter. Letizia, who knows the profession well, doesn't want her daughter to appear on magazine covers. What she also doesn't want is for her to suffer situations like the pursuit that ended Lady Di's life in August 1997.

Queen Letizia doesn't want her daughter to suffer the paparazzi's pursuit

Rosa Villascatín, an expert in royalty, believes that the images of Leonor in a swimsuit have been a topic of conversation in Zarzuela. According to her, the king will have taken them with "a certain calm," quite the opposite of Letizia, who "is very perfectionist and intends to control everything."

Despite this, both are aware that the more they try to stop photographers in their attempts to capture photos of Princess Leonor, the more the paparazzi will strive to immortalize her.

Thus, what Villacastín considers is that Leonor's mother should "relax" and understand that it is normal for her daughter to want to do what other young people her age do. Therefore, in these circumstances, and to avoid greater evils, the most advisable thing is to behave naturally.