No one had noticed and it says a lot: Pope Leo XIV's talked-about gesture

The recent papal election has been one of the most desired events for millions of people around the world. The wait, filled with excitement and expectation, marked a historic moment for the Catholic Church. With each papal election, questions arise about the future of the institution and what direction it will take under the leadership of a new pontiff.

At 6:08 PM on May 8, St. Peter's Square was filled with joy upon learning the result of the conclave. The new Pope elected was Robert Francis Prevost, who assumed the name Leo XIV. This historic event is especially significant, as Prevost is the first Pope born in the United States, representing an important change in the global representation of the Church.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Pope Leo XIV's style: a new image

From his appearance on the Vatican balcony, Pope Leo XIV made it clear that his style was different from that of his predecessor, Pope Francis. While Francis had opted for a simpler and more austere image, Leo XIV chose more traditional attire. The expert in non-verbal communication, Patrycia Centeno, highlighted this contrast and noted that the Pope presented himself with a red cape, a gold-embroidered stole, and a golden cross.

This more ostentatious style is a symbol of papal tradition, something Pope Francis had preferred to avoid. Leo XIV's gesture with his attire could be interpreted as a desire to restore certain more formal and traditional elements within the Church. Additionally, this difference reflects a possible deviation from the more progressive policies that marked Francis's pontificate.

Leo XIV and the future of the Catholic Church

The election of Leo XIV has historical significance, not only for being the first Pope from the United States but also for the perspective his profile and vision offer. At 69 years old, his appointment was made quickly and without major internal disputes. Unlike his predecessor, who was known for his reformist approach and humility, Leo XIV seems to choose a more conservative path, with less emphasis on radical changes.

| Europa Press

His experience as a bishop in Peru has provided him with a broad view of the social and spiritual challenges the Church currently faces. This background allows him to address issues with a globalized perspective, better connecting with the challenges believers face in different parts of the world.

Leo XIV's papacy is not only relevant for its origin but also for the direction it could imprint on the Church. His election suggests a return to some of the Church's essential traditions and values. This would mark a significant change compared to the more progressive approach of his predecessor.