Ana María Aldón confides in Emma García and ends up broken with pain: 'it's a drama'

Ana María Aldón returned this past weekend to the Telecinco program Fiesta, where she referred to her daughter's intervention in the interview she gave on the same network. However, the most notable part of her appearance was the moment she broke down while talking about her niece's passing. Aldón admitted she was not at her best due to the events that have taken place in her close circle: "It is being a family drama."

Ortega Cano's ex acknowledged that "things like these put in front of you what truly matters in life and the priorities." It was last April 30 when Ana María Aldón announced the loss of her sister's daughter. "Life has hit the whole family hard by taking away a being of light in the prime of life," she explained then.

| Mediaset

The young woman's death came a few weeks after the Andalusian designer spoke about her sister-in-law's suicide, which took place less than a year ago.

Ana María Aldón reveals the drama her family is going through

After this event became known, the panelist took a leave from the program she regularly collaborates on to focus on her family. Her desire was to overcome this situation away from the cameras, yet Emma García sent a big hug to her colleague. "We know she is having a hard time," said the Basque without wanting to go into more details.

| Mediaset

The Andalusian took a few days to cope with the pain of the mentioned family loss. Ana María Aldón considered it best to stay completely away from the media spotlight and social media for a while to face this tough ordeal.

Upon her return to television this past weekend, the former Survivors 2020 contestant noted that she will need time to recover. Making efforts to hold back tears, Aldón became very emotional when talking about her family.

Ana María Aldón couldn't help but break down live

"I feel protected with my partner. I don't know what I would do without him, especially being so far from my family," she said referring to Eladio, the man who holds her heart at the moment. She added: "With this loss, I've realized how far away I am," she expressed about the distance that separates her from Sanlúcar de Barrameda.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset

Thus, the passing of her niece, and months earlier that of her sister-in-law, has caused Ortega Cano's ex to put television controversies on the back burner. Aldón, once again in the eye of the storm after Gloria Camila's reappearance on Mediaset, has made it clear that in her case, harsh reality has taken over her life.