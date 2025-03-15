Mary of Denmark, Devastated After Frederik's Latest News: Controversy Ahead

The Danish Royal House is experiencing one of its most challenging moments in recent history. The health issues of Queen Mary are compounded by tensions within King Frederick X's security team, which are shaking the foundations of the Danish monarchy.

Last Wednesday, Mary of Denmark surprised the public by not attending an event that held significant emotional value for her. The award ceremony of the Danish Heart Association, a cause close to her heart after the loss of her mother.

Although it was said that the queen was ill, the details of her condition were not specified. This has left a wave of uncertainty regarding her health status.

Mary of Denmark Can't Catch a Break

This new chapter of the Danish royal family comes at a delicate time for Frederick X. The son of Margrethe II of Denmark has been criticized on various occasions since his ascension to the throne.

The Danish monarchy has been embroiled in a series of controversies. Images of the king in the company of Genoveva Casanova, before his proclamation as monarch, only added fuel to the fire.

Moreover, the recent vacation trip of the kings caused discontent among the citizens, who have not stopped questioning their decisions and management. But, as if this were not enough, an even greater scandal has come to light, putting the monarchy under a more intense spotlight.

Frederick's Security Team Is Under Scrutiny

The crown's security team, responsible for protecting the king and his family, has been embroiled in a major controversy. A documentary to be aired in March reveals concerning practices among King Frederick X's bodyguards.

According to reports, there is evidence of drug and alcohol use. In a preview of the report, it is noted that the party atmosphere, combined with substance use, endangers the safety of the royalty. In addition to the integrity of the agents themselves.

These revelations are not new. In 2020, a similar case affected the royal guard when three of its members were caught working under the influence of alcohol. The current scandal, however, promises to be more extensive.

This March 19, Danish television will air the documentary that will provide more details about the issues facing the security team. An event that could be a new turning point for the stability of Frederick X and Mary of Denmark's reign.

Meanwhile, the royal family faces an even greater challenge: regaining the trust of the Danish people, who are already beginning to question the direction of their reign.