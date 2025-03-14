Marta Peñate Forgets About the Cameras and Acknowledges Montoya's: 'I Think He's a...'

Marta Peñate hasn't taken long to evaluate how she sees Montoya in Supervivientes. The former winner of the reality show in its All Stars version has been delighted with what she has seen so far of the young man's stay in Honduras. "I'm increasingly proud of having supported him throughout his journey in La isla de las Tentaciones, I hope he doesn't disappoint me," Peñate stated.

The Canary Islander, who began her intervention by asking Carlos Sobera for the floor, described Montoya as a "great survivor." She then referred to the Andalusian's behavior in the face of the storm that has battered the island for several days.

"He seems like a guy who, despite the rain, despite the weather being against him, he keeps singing, smiling, with a smile," she defended.

Marta Peñate Applauds Montoya's Behavior in Supervivientes

Marta then changed her tone to point directly at another contestant of the Telecinco reality show. Tony Spina's girlfriend referred to Manuel: "he seems dumb, but he's smarter than he looks." Words after which she assured that he "has made Montoya's life miserable throughout the competition," she added about the reality show where both became known.

In response, Manuel's sister, present in the Telecinco studio, defended him. "My brother went as a tempter and what I think bothers you, Marta, is that my brother has done his job," she assured.

Marta Peñate quickly reacted by lashing out again against Montoya's rival contestant. "What bothers me about your brother Manuel is that he always shines at the expense of a woman and never shines on his own."

The truth is that Manuel and Anita arrived in Honduras a few days ago eager to start the survival experience. However, the strong storm caused their much-anticipated helicopter jump to be delayed.

It was precisely during a live connection with Carlos Sobera in Tierra de Nadie, when Manuel spoke about his conflict with Montoya.

Regarding Anita Williams's former partner, Manuel warned that he doesn't seek conflicts, but he doesn't avoid them either. "I don't really have a conflict with him, I hit back because he hits me first. I ignore the guy, I don't care," he admitted.

Manuel Admitted He Failed to Say Something to Montoya After the End of La isla de las tentaciones

He also assured that during his last encounter with Montoya after the end of La isla de las tentaciones he was left wanting to express something more. Specifically, he admitted that he failed to tell him that, at certain times, he might have gone too far.

He concluded: "I don't like to kick someone when they're down. A person who is hurt doesn't deserve to be punished so much, but I attack because I'm attacked."

Now, both have the opportunity to bridge the gap and solve their differences or, otherwise, widen the distance that separates them.