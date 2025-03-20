Marta López Surprises Everyone with the Latest on Ivonne Reyes: 'She Is Wanting It'

Ivonne Reyes reappeared last week after several years away from the spotlight to acknowledge the economic problems she is going through. A few days later, it was revealed that there is a woman who claims to know the biological father of Ivonne's son, someone who is not Pepe Navarro. A testimony to which the former flight attendant reacted: "She is eager for that person to come forward and say it," said the Venezuelan according to Marta López.

| Telecinco

The collaborator of TardeAR also explained that Ivonne "is not worried at all" about this matter. In response to these statements, Marisa Martín Blázquez, a panelist on the same program, stated: "She has been trying for a long time to get this story out. What is authentic and what matters is what the ruling says."

Marta López Says Ivonne Wants the Whole Truth to Be Known

Marta López then explained her point of view on the issue of the paternity of Ivonne Reyes's son. "This serves to discredit her and drive her crazy. It makes no sense," pointed out the TV personality.

It was then that the attitude that Ivonne showed throughout her talk on ¡De Viernes! was brought up. Pepe Navarro's ex showed her anger when the collaborators asked her about the former host of Esta noche cruzamos el Mississippi. In fact, the guest even hinted that if they continued with this type of questions, she would leave the program.

| Telecinco

The truth is that Ivonne finally endured until the end of the televised talk. However, what happened live before Telecinco's audience was later commented on by collaborators from different shows.

Leticia Requejo revealed on TardeAR what Ivonne's strategy is. "She doesn't veto any topic, but the topic we all want to know about, because she is the one bringing it up, she refuses to talk about. It doesn't work for me," explained the celebrity journalist.

A Woman Claims to Know the Identity of Alejandro Reyes's Biological Father

It was last Saturday, the 15th, a day after Ivonne's presence on Mediaset when a written media outlet echoed information that could change everything. Journalist Jesús Manuel Ruiz warned that "everything could change in the coming months." Words referring to the "existence of a woman who knows the biological father" of Ivonne Reyes's son.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @aleexreyest, Eunavia

Ruiz also added that Navarro's nephews "would be willing to help the communicator to compare the DNA." A test that could disprove Ivonne Reyes's version. Meanwhile, the legal paternity corresponds to the veteran communicator, it remains to be seen whether he is the biological father of Alejandro.