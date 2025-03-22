Antonio Tejado's Inner Circle's Gesture That Has Confirmed the María del Monte Situation

Since Antonio Tejado's imprisonment on February 12, 2024, his mother and brother have been his main supports. They are the ones who have visited him the most in prison, which shows that the family remains united, but also silent. Both have made a gesture in front of the cameras: they have remained silent, confirming that they will not speak about María del Monte.

The nephew of María del Monte was arrested for his alleged involvement in the robbery of the artist's house. After refusing to testify, the judge ordered his provisional imprisonment, communicated and without bail. He is not alone in this process, as the other accused have also been deprived of liberty.

| Europa Press

Research Team has followed the steps of his closest circle. On one of their outings, they located Tejado's mother and brother while they were taking a walk in Seville. The reporter did not hesitate to approach them to ask about the young man's situation.

Antonio Tejado's Circle Avoids Commenting on María del Monte

The relatives, who run a tapas bar in the city center, avoided making statements. They appeared distant and evasive.

The journalist reminded them that the investigation suggests that Antonio Tejado might have called his aunt to find out the exact day she would arrive at her house. That information could have been key for the assailants.

| Europa Press

Tejado's brother's response was brief and blunt: "We're not going to say anything. We're not going to talk." Immediately afterward, they continued walking, ignoring any other questions.

This gesture makes it clear that Antonio Tejado's circle has made a definitive decision. They will not speak further on the matter because they do not want controversies and do not wish to fuel speculations. They prefer to stay on the sidelines and protect their family from media pressure.

María del Monte Remains Silent About the Investigation in Her Case Against Antonio Tejado

María del Monte, meanwhile, has preferred not to comment on her nephew's situation. Her circle has also opted for discretion.

| Antena 3

Meanwhile, the investigation continues. The evidence gathered points to a possible link between Tejado and the assault.

However, his circle closes ranks and avoids any kind of public statement. The decision is made: absolute silence. María del Monte, meanwhile, has followed the same steps as Antonio Tejado's circle.