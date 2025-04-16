Marta López Issues a New and Urgent Statement About Kiko Matamoros's Health

Kiko Matamoros surprised everyone last Wednesday, April 9, when it came to light that he had undergone surgery. Without giving more details, his wife, Marta López Álamo, only explained that the collaborator remained hospitalized. It has now been revealed by the model that Kiko underwent surgery to solve a situation "that was reducing his quality of life" related to the digestive system.

"Thank God everything went well and he is recovering and on his way to living the life he has always led, that is, a normal life," Marta clarified on social media. The influencer also shared Kiko's desire to leave post-operative rest and travel somewhere to relax for a few days.

| Instagram, @martalopezalamo

Marta López Álamo Reveals Her Husband Underwent Surgery to Solve a Digestive Problem

López Álamo also acknowledged that Kiko is tired of the rain and wishes, like her, to enjoy a place where they can sunbathe. These words were left by the Andalusian on her profile along with a photo in which she appeared with her partner.

The couple usually travels frequently. However, Kiko's surgery has made them postpone their plans.

| Instagram, @kiko_matamoros

The young woman justified that Kiko's ailment caused them to take fewer trips than usual this winter. She also hinted that it was an operation they were expecting and after which, if all goes well, they will head to an unknown destination.

On April 8, coinciding with the official presentation of La familia de la tele, Kiko's absence was noticeable. The panelist, who will be part of the new television offering for the afternoons on La 1 of Televisión Española, was forced to be absent.

Kiko Matamoros Reassured His Followers by Showing His Usual Ironic Tone

Kiko was present minutes before the event, posing at the photocall and giving interviews, but disappeared before the start. At first, some thought he had left to watch the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Arsenal. However, hours later it was his wife who revealed that Kiko had been admitted to the hospital for surgery.

The television personality wanted to reassure his followers and on Thursday, April 10, he uploaded an image to his social media profile. Matamoros posed from the hospital bed and displayed the ironic tone that characterizes him.

| TVE

"Good morning, hearts. I'm just like my Madrid, on Wednesday we both made a comeback," he wrote, referring to the team he supports. A message that, although brief, served to make it clear that his sense of humor remains intact, a sign that everything went as planned.