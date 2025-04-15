Kate Middleton, Speechless: Her Brother Breaks the Silence and Tells the Truth

James Middleton, brother of the Princess of Wales, has recently shared details about his personal life and his relationship with Kate and Pippa. Although public attention often focuses on his older sister, Kate, James has taken the opportunity to speak openly about his childhood, his struggles, and his current life. In a recent interview, the young man, who has faced a series of challenges over the years, was candid about how his family has supported him.

A Brother Who Saw Maternal Figures in His Sisters

In his conversation with the British version of ¡Hola!, James recounted how, during his childhood, Kate and Pippa played an essential role in his life. "I joke saying that as a child I had three mothers; I had my mother and my two sisters, who were maternal figures to me," he commented. "I was very fortunate, we had a fantastic childhood and they included me in everything they did, and they still do," he added.

| Europa Press

Today, James leads a quiet life on a farm in the Berkshire countryside, where he lives with his wife, Alizée, and his 18-month-old son, Inigo. Despite the peace of the countryside, James jokes: "We're lucky to have seven pubs within a radius of less than 1.2 miles (2 kilometers)." What he values most is having his parents, Carole and Michael, nearby: "We are a very close family and have always been taught that family is not taken for granted."

The Bond with Dogs and the Middleton Family

The love for animals, especially dogs, is another characteristic that unites James with his family. In his interview, he mentioned that his sisters share his passion, although he is "on another scale of passion." He also commented that Prince William, also a dog lover, has a special relationship with a black Labrador named Wigeon, with whom he grew up.

This love for dogs was key in James Middleton's life when he faced one of the most difficult stages of his life. In his book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James detailed how his dog helped him overcome clinical depression and an ADHD diagnosis. "My parents were uncomfortable with the fact that I had been labeled as 'clinically depressed,'" James wrote.

| Europa Press

Personal Overcoming and Family Support

James recounted that, when his family didn't fully understand his emotional problems, his dog Ella became his faithful companion during therapies. "Dogs never judged me," he recalled, and he appreciated the support of his sisters, who better understood his situation. Despite the challenges, James has managed to move forward thanks to his family and his perseverance, which has allowed him to live now with more peace and less anxiety.

The sincerity with which James Middleton has shared his story highlights the importance of family and unconditional support. Today, as a father and husband, he continues to pass on those values that were instilled in him from a young age by Kate and Pippa.